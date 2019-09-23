fishbat Shares 4 YouTube Content Trends to Highlight this Year

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the biggest video sharing site on the internet, the power of YouTube is undeniable. It has millions of minutes of video content recorded within its walls of data and is the choice social media platform for people of all ages. How can you harness the power of YouTube for your business? Taking advantage of the trending content on YouTube can provide your brand with valuable advertising and branding opportunities, so long as you keep up with the fast turnover pace. Below is a list of the 4 biggest YouTube content trends from this year.

Live Streams are growing: While YouTube live streams have taken a slow growth pace until recently, with the right technology and new content ideas, they're beginning to sprout up as a popular content outlet within YouTube's platform. Some companies are using live streams to announce new products and initiatives, while others use them to show the inside process of building a product or new features of released products. Overall, the livestream holds a lot of potential as a content vehicle for businesses, since customers can see new developments in real time. Influencer markets are real: With nearly 80% of views on YouTube's most popular videos coming from the biggest channels, the dawn of the social media influencer has never been clearer. Influencer marketing is still a relatively new concept for some businesses, but Carola Jain , CMO of Spartan can tell you how effective it is. These people have already amassed followings upwards of millions, and their content is practically guaranteed good views. Sponsored videos are a great way to get out an idea or product to a huge audience with ease. Opening up to new cultures: As the online world expands ever outwards, our globe seems to be becoming smaller and smaller. With the worldwide success of global personalities like K-pop boy band BTS and Swedish YouTube sensation PewDiePie, there's smaller and smaller borders when it comes to the online world. Taking advantage of this globalization can be a real advantage for companies looking for a wider, more diverse audience. The world is wide open when it comes to YouTube content. Connecting to other social media: Studies show that YouTube videos that refer to another social media account, such as the equally impactful Twitter and Instagram, garner higher views than ones that don't. Knowing this, we can see that easily shareable videos are more widely spread, while content creators on multiple social media platforms have larger followings. Connections to other forms of social media generate more views to all the other channels, something Carola Jain , CMO of Spartan, knows from experience.

Paying attention to what's happening in the YouTube world is key for using it to your business's advantage. If you fall behind the trends, it can be hard to catch back up without seeming out of the loop. Staying on top of fresh new content and up-and-coming content creators is the best way to hone in on the best YouTube sources you can, so you can use them to promote your business and gain more visibility.

About fishbat: fishbat is a full-service NYC internet marketing firm that takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs. The fishbat team understands the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

SOURCE fishbat

Related Links

http://www.fishbat.com

