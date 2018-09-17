fishbat Shares 5 Tips Bolt Seal Manufacturers Can Use to Improve Conversion on their Websites

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital marketing firm, fishbat, shares 5 tips that bolt seal manufacturers can utilize to improve the conversion rates on their websites.

Many companies focus on SEO and social media copy to drive traffic to their websites. While that is definitely an important part of a marketing strategy, getting traffic to convert is even more important. Here are 5 tips for converting website traffic into leads or customers:

Follow Hick's Law. Hick's Law is named after British psychologist William E. Hick , who confirmed the theory that the time it takes for people to make decisions is directly correlated to the number of choices they have. In other words, the more choices people have, the longer it will take for them to make a decision. When it takes too long for people to make a decision, they lose interest in the task. Limiting the number of options users have when they land on your landing page can help limit abandonments and increase actions taken. Use the Rule of Thirds. The Rule of Thirds takes your landing page and divides it into equal thirds, both horizontally and vertically. The four middle points of intersection are the most visually impactful. Put your page's most important element at those intersections to drive focus to them, boosting conversions. Understand the F-Layout. There have been many studies done to track where users' eyes are naturally drawn to on a web page, and the path they take from there. The research indicated that the pattern reflects an "F" shape: people look from left to right at the top of the screen, then tend to skim less and less horizontally as they get further down the page. Place your most important elements and calls to action along the F-shape to boost conversions. Study Colors. Color has a big impact on the behavior of website visitors. Choose a color combination that reflects the emotion you want your brand to evoke. Make sure to contrast the colors of important elements like Calls to Action stand out from all your other text. Keep it Simple. When it comes to driving conversions, simple is always better. Less is more in this case--it's better to focus on fewer elements but present them really well than to try to fit as much as possible onto a landing page.

