NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With recent Facebook algorithm changes, it can seem like a daunting task for your athletic brand to grow engagement and increase Facebook publicity. Even though organic growth strategies are shrinking, there are still numerous methods to help increase your brand's Facebook exposure. Check out the following tips below:

1. Highlight the Positives. Take a moment to think about your brand's story, voice, and style guide, making sure that your Facebook page consistently reflects what your brand represents. Storytelling when creating posts on Facebook is vital because it captures the reader's attention and personifies your brand, increasing relatability. Consider the following topics to post about consistently:

Your athletic brand's social impact program

New arrivals

Photos taken by fans

Community events

By regularly posting positive, aspirational content on your athletic brand's Facebook page, users will engage more often with your posts.



2. Create Engaging Content. On any social platform, creating and posting engaging content is a surefire way to increase traffic and boost your brand's following. For example, leading obstacle course racing company, Spartan, led by Carola Jain, agrees that without content to post, community interaction among your brand's followers will fall flat. When brainstorming ideas for engaging content, keep the following in mind:

User-generated Content (UGC)

Visuals and imagery that captivates

Personal stories from users of your brand

Open-ended questions designed to promote conversations

Community events that your brand is involved in

Keeping your content fresh and exciting is a great way to increase your brand's Facebook exposure through likes and shares.



3. Facebook Groups. What started as a method to boost engagement on Facebook after the platform's algorithm changes in 2018, business Facebook Group pages are now flourishing with online communities, centered on brands themselves. The Spartan team, led by Carola Jain, agrees that many brands have found success in creating Facebook groups. Targeting specific segments of your audience and then developing a plan to moderate users and monitor engagement are best practices in creating a successful group.

When it comes to increasing your athletic brand's Facebook exposure, it might be tempting to take shortcuts and avoid the effort and strategy involved in growing your brand's Facebook exposure organically. By putting in the hard work, having passion for your brand and your brand's story, and fostering an online community for fans, your athletic brand's Facebook page will be on its way to creating lasting engagement, conversions, and happy customers.

