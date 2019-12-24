NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical trials recruitment agencies aim to achieve multiple goals, including attracting potential candidates. One of the ways that this can be done is through social media, Instagram being one of the most unique platforms. If utilized properly, the platform in question will help agencies reach candidates and increase awareness in the process. To this end, fishbat shares how Instagram can help increase clinical trial site exposure.

At the onset, it's important to note that Instagram doesn't allow users to include links in captions. What this means is that if a company were to direct a user to a product page, to name one instance, they wouldn't be able to do so through a caption link. A clinical trials recruitment agency must be more creative on Instagram. They must content that catches the attention of their audience to the point where they will be inclined to learn more. Fortunately, Instagram offers numerous tools that help with this endeavor.

Though links can't be used, the space allotted for captions should be maximized. A standard Instagram caption can be up to 2,200 characters. While not every post will necessitate this space, it helps to create engaging content. For example, a CTM clinical trials recruitment agency may wish to detail a recent study. In addition to an image, such as a chart or graph, a caption detailing the study's findings should be included. Such content will boost clinical trial site exposure.

When it comes to Instagram content, Stories can't be overlooked. As opposed to standard posts, Stories provide followers with content in real time. Additionally, Story posts can be enhanced further with filters and interactive elements, polls being an example of the latter. Instagram's Stories offer an additional level of communication with one's target audience. For companies that specialize in patient recruitment, consistent utilization of Stories can yield positive results.

Hashtags are essential if a patient recruitment company's goal is to increase exposure. Not only can these be included in standard posts, but Stories as well, which expands the reach of different types of content on Instagram. The best hashtags are equal parts relevant to the content in question and trending. In other words, the more that people search tags on Instagram, the more recommended they are for content creation efforts.

With these steps, clinical trial site exposure will grow online. For a better understanding of how to use Instagram, from an advertising standpoint, consult a digital marketing agency. They will be able to provide insight that leads to long-term results.

About fishbat: fishbat is a full-service digital marketing company specializing in clinical trial advertising. The fishbat team takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs but understanding the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to clinical trial brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

SOURCE fishbat

Related Links

http://www.fishbat.com

