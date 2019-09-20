fishbat Shares How LinkedIn Can Help Build Your Brand

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building a strong company brand is essential for operating business online in the 21st century. With social media abundant in the online world, knowing what your brand stands for and how its voice sounds on the internet is crucial for building trust with customers and clients. Of the major social media channels, LinkedIn is the one built for professionals. With over half a million users, your business has a lot of potential in using LinkedIn as a valuable tool for exposure. However, in order to take advantage of the best features, you need to have the right approach. Here's a few key ways you can utilize LinkedIn to build your brand, and they've all been supported by CMO of Spartan, Carola Jain.

Cultivate targeted industry content: Since LinkedIn is a professional social media platform, it comes equipped with all the right tools to spread quality content from your brand to followers, employees, and new faces. You can utilize your company LinkedIn page to express your take on recent industry trends, become a thought leader with your industry knowledge, and offer insightful additions to other impactful pieces of content. You're equipped with an uninhibited platform to express your brand's point of view and knowledge, building your business's reputation with followers and potential clients.

Improve your SEO: Your business visibility is an important part of gaining the traffic and sales that you want. Search engine optimization is an essential part of your online visibility, something that Carola Jain, CMO of Spartan, could tell any business looking for more leads. Optimizing your profile for web searches can connect your LinkedIn page to your website and other social media pages, giving visitors a comprehensive look at your whole brand in just a few clicks. Utilizing the right keywords, alongside links to your business website and other content sharing site pages, can connect your LinkedIn to the rest of your brand.

Utilize sponsored LinkedIn content: LinkedIn sponsored content is another powerful tool built into LinkedIn's functionality. These advertisements can be extremely useful for a brand trying to build up its exposure, since the sponsored content will target the exact industries and potential clients that will best connect to your business. If a piece of your content receives a high amount of engagement, utilize it as a piece of sponsored content. It will show up in the feeds of those you want to expose it to, but you'll have the additional piece of mind knowing that the content performed well among those who know your brand already.

LinkedIn is a powerful professional social media platform and if you're not on it already then you brand is behind. Get up to date with the biggest social media platforms and get your LinkedIn page up and running to take advantage of the traffic and exposure benefits, alongside brand-building for your business.

