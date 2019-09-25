fishbat Shares How Sports Tech Companies Can Use Social Media to Grow and Promote Their Brand

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Utilizing social media to promote a business goal isn't anything new. With millions of active users on social media channels every day, their use as a marketing platform has been inevitable. Social media is the most powerful marketing tool of the 21st century, and any brand that isn't taking advantage of it properly is falling behind the times. For sports tech companies, your products appeal to a huge number of the most regular users of social media, so social media marketing can be like a super power for your brand. Read on below to explore how sports tech companies can use social media to grow and promote their brand.

Utilize Cross-Promotion: A key way to ensure your brand is growing from social media use is to flow traffic from your social media accounts to your ecommerce site. Linking posts to your site and connecting your social media accounts with one another will draw more traffic to all of your social efforts as well as your website. Carola Jain , Spartan CMO, suggests that you utilize sponsored ads for your social accounts that lead directly to promotional landing pages or new products to target specific company goals.

Don't Forget About Engagement: One of the most essential parts of social media is to not just sit stagnant online. Engaging with your followers will give your brand a more realistic voice and promote more followers to engage with your brand as well. The goal is to grow your exposure and your brand, so reach out beyond your followers to expand your platform.

One of the most essential parts of social media is to not just sit stagnant online. Engaging with your followers will give your brand a more realistic voice and promote more followers to engage with your brand as well. The goal is to grow your exposure and your brand, so reach out beyond your followers to expand your platform. Connect With Influencers: Influencers are the celebrities of this century, equipped with the exposure to match: they have ever-growing follower counts and posts that can garner thousands of likes within seconds. Connecting your sport tech brand with fitness influencers can grow your brand exposure significantly, even with just one sponsored post. Spartan CMO Carola Jain recognizes the value of influencers and their mass following, and so should your brand.

Utilizing social media to grow your brand may sound easy, but everything needs to be done right and effectively to actually see any results from it. Using the tips above to promote social media growth is sure to expand your platform exponentially, giving your sports tech brand hundreds or even thousands of new potential customers.

