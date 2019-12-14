NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In their ongoing efforts to help clients maximize social media and their unique tools, fishbat shares tips for creating Facebook ads for clinical trials.

1. Experiment with different types of content. Facebook ads are common on the platform, but the development associated with them isn't an exact science. In other words, businesses should experiment with different content to see what performs best. Such examples include photos and videos, both of which have shown to yield positive results on Facebook. By utilizing content in different ways, patient recruitment advertising efforts will start to take shape.

2. Consider activity across different platforms. Facebook ads are not only prevalent on desktop but mobile platforms. This requires a focus on user behavior across the platforms in question. One's behavior behind a computer monitor, for example, is likely to vary from how they behave on their smartphone. Knowing how users perform actions on these platforms will provide businesses with a better understanding of how to develop Facebook ads.

3. Take advantage of targeting options. One of the key features of Facebook, from a promotional standpoint, is targeting. If a company specializes in food, for example, they will be able to develop ads for different types of cuisine. The same logic applies to clinical trials, which will fall under health-related categories. If Facebook ads aren't performing to the level they should, perhaps there is a more focused targeting option that has been overlooked.

4. Ensure that ads are eye-catching. When it comes to cosmetics, Facebook ad design will vary from industry to industry. While fashion benefits from colors that pop, health is more focused on calmer hues. Additionally, ads should be on-brand, ensuring that they reflect the company associated with them. By following these guidelines, clinical trial Facebook ads will perform better, resulting in stronger patient recruitment advertising.

5. Monitor the progress of Facebook ads. Once the ads in question are set in motion, a clinical trial company should monitor them over time. By doing so, the company will be able to see the engagement they're generating, the clicks they're accumulating, in addition to other factors. If these statistics seem low or have stopped growing, Facebook Ads Manager can help. This tool provides the ability to change such variables as audience and creative, resulting in ads that perform well over time.

By following these tips, the creation of CTM clinical trial recruitment ads will become more streamlined. For a better understanding of Facebook ads, from how they should be implemented to the benefits they provide, consult a local internet marketing firm.

