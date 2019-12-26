NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On average, a medical practice loses 20 percent of its patients on a yearly basis. One of the reasons for this statistic is a lack of attention given to patient retention efforts. Patient recruitment companies understand the importance of maintaining and growing their engagement rates. This can be done through traditional means and digital methods alike. In their ongoing efforts to help companies achieve their marketing goals, fishbat shares tips for increasing patient retention in global clinical trials.

One of the ways that a patient recruitment company can increase its retention is by offering opportunities for feedback. When patients are given the opportunity to offer their thoughts on trials they've participated in, multiple goals are achieved. In addition to giving patients a platform for feedback, without fear of being ignored, the company in question can adjust their practices. Social media is a useful tool for this purpose, though direct marketing methods including email and telephone will suffice as well.

Even before a relationship is formed with a patient, they must be properly engaged at the onset. For example, if a patient expresses interest in a clinical trial online, a patient recruitment company must respond in a timely fashion. Once an inquiry has been given, the company in question should respond in under a half hour. From there, the patient must be given information that informs them about what the trial entails and follow-up procedures like interviews. Community management of this nature succeeds based on several factors, timeliness being one of the most crucial.

Patient retention is facilitated through trust that is built between a clinical trial company and their patients. If an individual were to fall ill, they would like to be admitted into a hospital that they consider trustworthy, as they believe they'll receive the best care at said establishment. The same logic applies to patient recruitment, which is why it's important to develop trust with patients. Courteousness and professionalism go a long way in establishing confidence in those that participate in clinical trials.

Lastly, understand that issues may arise during clinical trials. A CTM patient recruitment service provider knows to expect the unexpected, as certain events can interfere with otherwise seamless processes. These can range from family emergencies that patients experience to insurance that's due to expire in a matter of months. Not only should a patient recruitment company anticipate these events but develop strategies for when they arise. This level of initiative will strengthen patient retention further.

About fishbat: fishbat is a full-service internet marketing agency specializing in clinical trial advertising. The fishbat team takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs but understanding the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to clinical trial brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

