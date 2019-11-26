NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the advent of digital media, the ability to reach a wide audience has never been easier. A patient recruitment company isn't limited to traditional methods, as digital platforms can be a vital tool when implemented to reach patients for future trials. Despite the numerous options at one's disposal, recruiting patients may prove daunting. To provide a starting point and help ensure a smoother process, fishbat shares tips for recruiting patients for a global study.

To recruit patients for global studies, provide incentives to those that volunteer. The majority of patients will have an interest in wellness at the onset, but others may require more to become involved. Stipends, which monetarily compensate those that take part, are common in patient recruitment. A clinical trial company may also provide gift codes to volunteers, allowing them to make purchases at specific markets and retailers. These are just a few ways to improve patient recruitment numbers at the onset.

A patient recruitment company must also prioritize driving awareness. If no one knows that a trial is set to take place, recruitment will either be conducted at a slow pace or not at all. Fortunately, there are numerous ways that one can build awareness for their global study. Given the reach of social media, related platforms including Facebook and LinkedIn can help. One may also partner with an advocacy group in order to drive more attention to studies, boosting numbers in the process. When awareness is continually generated, whether via digital or traditional means, recruitment rates increase.

When it comes to patient outreach, it's important to use as many relevant platforms as possible. With digital media being commonplace in the business world, it's recommended that a patient recruitment company use social media, as discussed earlier. Facebook, for example, can be used to reach numerous potential applicants. Advertisement campaigns on the platform can be used to reach audiences in different geographic areas, which is essential for any global study. Email campaigns are effective at providing information directly to their inboxes. Patient outreach is a critical component of the recruitment process and every platform must be fully optimized.

By following these methods, a clinical trial company will be able to better reach their audience, improving recruitment in the process. From the providing of value to the use of different platforms, specifically digital, there are multiple steps involved in the recruitment process. Consult CTM Patient Recruitment Service Provider for a better understanding of what patient recruitment entails and the advantages it provides in the long term.

