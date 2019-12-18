NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the digital age, numerous tools can be used to reach patients for clinical trials. While it's important to connect with individuals at the onset, it's equally vital to ensure that engagement rates remain steady. There are numerous ways for this to be done. To help patient recruitment companies with this endeavor, fishbat shares ways to monitor patient engagement.

One of the easiest ways to monitor patient engagement online is by using dedicated programs. Not only are these designed to help keep track of ongoing process but perform additional actions such as schedule content on social media. Hootsuite, for example, allows businesses to monitor multiple social media accounts – Facebook, LinkedIn, etc. – in a centralized location. It will also provide companies with information regarding their engagement, allowing them to determine steps to take to ensure better performance.

Outside of the aforementioned dedicated programs, patient recruitment companies can also design metrics reports. These are typically compiled on a monthly basis, detailing the performance of social media accounts, from the likes they generate to the overall engagement seen. These analytics can be used to assess performance, see what works, and determine what hasn't been as effective. By measuring online behavior via metrics reports, light will be shed on how to proceed with patient engagement.

Another important step is to prioritize which KPIs, or key performance indicators, to assess. A KPI is a type of performance measurement that's common in online marketing. Companies have different priorities, including the KPIs they keep track of. For some companies, the main goal is to boost likes and shares. If their content on social media isn't encouraging people to like or share, retooling may be needed. For other companies, the goal may be to invite users to comment and respond to posts. Whether feedback is positive or negative, it is integral to the social media growth of a CTM patient recruitment service provider.

Finally, regardless of the specific tools that are used to monitor patient engagement, this will be a long-term endeavor. No matter how confident one may be in their marketing strategy, it must be monitored to ensure smooth performance. If a certain hashtag doesn't generate likes or a content calendar post has been removed due to community violations, just to name a few possibilities, immediate action must be taken. The sooner these issues are remedied, the stronger a company's patient engagement rate will be.

For a better understanding of how to monitor community engagement online, consult a local social media agency.

About fishbat: fishbat is a full-service New York social media agency specializing in clinical trial advertising. The fishbat team takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs but understanding the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to clinical trial brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

SOURCE fishbat

