Fishbowl, Inc. Names New Chief Revenue Officer

"John has a long history of building, problem solving, and adapting the go-to-market strategy to a company's strengths and the industry's needs," says CEO Mike Dodson. "That kind of ethic is something we value, and it will be an important part of this company's future."

John's approach has been influenced by more than 10 years of experience in restaurants (from server to front-of-the-house manager to private dining and events manager) and his tenure at OpenTable, where he was the first sales hire and one of the top performing Account Executives. He moved into management and, with his colleagues, built the foundation of the sales engine that resulted in a $2 billion business. John managed a large team in western North America with international responsibilities in Asia and Mexico.

John left OpenTable in 2011 to pursue an entrepreneurial career, helping early stage food tech start-ups build and launch the execution side of the business. He has been an Advisor, consultant and full-time employee with 18 companies in the last 8 years, helping them with strategy and execution in customer acquisition, implementation, and success. John sees the customer journey from the customer's perspective and works hard to build teams, process, and culture that support a trusted brand backed by value and integrity.

"I'm excited beyond words to join Fishbowl," says Martin. "As the world leader in data, marketing, and analytic solutions for restaurants, Fishbowl is the best option most restaurants have when trying to better understand and engage with their guests. I recognize that Scott Shaw built this business with the mindset and needs of restaurant operators in mind. I want to build on that success and add more value for restaurants."

About Fishbowl, Inc.

Fishbowl empowers restaurants to succeed by delivering unique solutions developed specifically for the food-service industry.

