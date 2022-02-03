Fishbowl Online Now Listed on the QuickBooks and BigCommerce App Stores

OREM, Utah, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than four months after launching its cloud-based solution Fishbowl Online, Fishbowl is now listed on the QuickBooks Apps and BigCommerce Apps store. Fishbowl is the No. 1-requested inventory management software for QuickBooks users.

Fishbowl Online offers comparable functionality to Fishbowl's trusted on-premise inventory software through a modernized SaaS solution. Additionally, it seamlessly integrates with other major services as-well-as the Fishbowl Online Mobile App to add even more accessibility to the software.

"While there are many inventory apps on QuickBooks and BigCommerce Apps, there's really nothing like Fishbowl Online out there," said Nathan Bleak, Fishbowl's Chief Revenue Officer. "Most offer just basic inventory tools. Fishbowl Online is what QuickBooks users have been pining for – the best inventory management features in the world coupled with the flexibility of a SaaS model."

Being featured on QuickBooks Apps is yet another milestone in Fishbowl's long-running relationship with Intuit as a strategic partner. Fishbowl became one of the first Gold Developers with Intuit in 2004. This partnership soon elevated Fishbowl to become the No. 1 inventory management solution for QuickBooks­–a title it still holds to this day and seeks to build upon with Fishbowl Online.

For more information about Fishbowl Online, visit: https://www.fishbowlinventory.com/products/fishbowl-online

ABOUT FISHBOWL

Based in Orem, Utah, Fishbowl is the No. 1-requested desktop and online manufacturing and warehouse management solution for QuickBooks, as well as a popular standalone solution for organizations or enterprises looking to track assets.

