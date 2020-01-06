Fishel Downey Albrecht & Riepenhoff LLP Announces Managing Partner

Williamson is the firm's first female managing partner. She joined FDAR in 2014, focusing on civil litigation and law enforcement clients. Williamson was named partner in 2018. Prior to joining the firm, she worked for The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. She also served as a Staff Attorney at the Ohio Department of Education and Southeastern Ohio Legal Services. Williamson is a native of Youngstown, Ohio, graduating summa cum laude from The Ohio State University with her bachelor's degree and magna cum laude from Capital University where she earned her Juris Doctor degree.

Williamson said, "I'm honored to be selected for this new and challenging role. FDAR is a client-focused, hard-working firm, and I'm proud to lead our team. We have an amazing group of attorneys and I look forward to fostering collaboration and growth at the firm."

Named among 2020's Best Law Firms by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®, FDAR is recognized for excellence in its litigation, and labor and employment practice areas.

About FDAR:

Fishel Downey Albrecht & Riepenhoff LLP (FDAR) is a mid-sized law firm located in New Albany, Ohio. Providing counsel on day-to-day issues as well as complex legal matters, FDAR attorneys set themselves apart from other firms with their extensive industry knowledge and client relationship focus.

