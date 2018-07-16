Fisher & Paykel Launches Companion Products

Beautiful to use, these products contain pioneering technologies that deliver performance and convenience. They give you ultimate design freedom where each appliance fits into your kitchen your way and to suit your lifestyle. All come with intuitive LED displays and black reflective glass with polished metal trims that blends an elegant minimalist aesthetic with design for durability, matching the other companion products and the larger coordinated Fisher & Paykel kitchen family. Each product is based on standard dimensions and together can be stacked vertically, placed side by side or in a two-by-two block.

"Each of these products allow designers and architects to design the full kitchen suite for any size space," says Kevin Dexter, President of Fisher & Paykel. "Our appliances are simple to use, easy to install and promote healthy eating."

24" 11 Function Built-in Oven

This Fisher & Paykel 24", self cleaning built-in oven with 11 functions provides plenty of room for a large family roast, with a 3 cubic foot total capacity, moisture level control with ActiveVent technology and self-cleaning breaks down food residue for an easy clean. Special side racks do not require removal prior to cleaning. With their premium handle styling and stainless steel finish, Fisher & Paykel built-in ovens are designed to match the rest of the kitchen appliance family.

24" Built-in Combination Steam Oven

This Fisher & Paykel 24" built-in combination steam oven with a 1.3 cubic foot capacity lets you cook food in its own juices to retain nutrients and flavor. Most meals will cook in 30 minutes or less, and dishes can be cooked simultaneously using the same steam, keeping food moist and fresh. There is a choice of 10 cooking modes including Fan Forced and full width dual variable grill to give you the best of steam and conventional oven technology.

24" Built-In Coffee Maker

This Fisher & Paykel built-in coffee maker with 13 beverage options lets you make your morning coffee just the way you like it. The conical burr grinder delivers a consistent grind for the perfect barista-style coffee. An intuitive LED display lets you set adjustable coffee strength, temperature, and multiple coffee cup sizes at the touch of a button. Cleaning is easy with a self-cleaning function and removable drip tray.

24" Warming Drawer

This 24" warming drawer keeps your dishes warm until you're ready to serve with space for six place settings. Available in a black glass or stainless steel finish.

The lineup of companion products is available now through authorized retailers. For more information visit: www.fisherpaykel.com

About Fisher & Paykel

Founded in New Zealand in 1934, the Fisher & Paykel design heritage has been founded on a pioneering spirit and culture of curiosity that challenges conventional appliance design to consistently deliver products tailored for human needs. Fisher & Paykel and DCS incorporate innovative technologies driven from a passion to produce the most technically advanced and efficient appliances, designed with real life in mind. www.fisherpaykel.com

