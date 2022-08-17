Fisher Barns Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Privately Held US Companies

Shed company has leveraged online presence to fuel growth during the last 3 years.

ABBEVILLE, S.C., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Mountain Hay, a shed builder headquartered in Abbeville, South Carolina, has been named to Inc. Magazine's 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the United States. The company was ranked #4230 on the list with a three-year revenue growth rate of 109% for the period from 2018-2021.

Founded in 2003, Fisher Barns has seen expanded growth in the recent years. In addition to simple sheds and storage buildings, their product lines have grown to include prefabricated garages, cabin shells, horse barns, dog kennels, outdoor kitchens, children's playhouses, lawn furniture, and more.

Marvin Fisher, co-owner of Fisher Barns, summarized the company's growth by saying, "The growth we experienced as a company was greater than expected. Going into the year, we had very modest projections; however, we far exceeded those projections."

Marvin credits the company's growth to 3 main factors: product availability, competitive pricing, and an energized local economy. Fisher Barns focused on their products that were the most profitable. From there, the production team worked to simplify work processes and become more efficient. By focusing on fewer types of products and becoming more streamlined in their workflow, Fisher Barns was able to produce a larger volume of products. Plus, interested shoppers are able to request a quote for a building on their website, which now includes 3D Shed and 3D Horse Barn designer tools that allow shoppers to create and save customized building designs. The company also lists all in-stock buildings on their website, enabling website visitors to see the specific buildings available at every sales location.

A wide network of physical sales locations has also allowed more customers to see buildings for themselves and enjoy the in-person buying experience. Fisher Barns has sales locations throughout South Carolina, including in Abbeville, Anderson, and Greenwood. We also have several dealer locations in South Carolina including the towns of Hodges, Greenville, and Liberty, South Carolina.

Looking to the future, Marv commented, "We hope to maintain the efficiency and profitability we have currently, and at the same time look for ways to expand into other products in order to continue to stimulate more growth."

Fisher Barns is a manufacturer of prefabricated sheds, garages, cabins, horse barns, and other portable structures. For over 18 years, Fisher Barns has been a leader in South Carolina's prefabricated building industry, focusing on customizable structures and detail-oriented construction. Fisher Barns is headquartered in Abbeville, SC, and serves customers throughout South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, and North Carolina. For more information, visit https://fisherbarns.com/ .

