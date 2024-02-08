Fisher Capital Group To Launch New Initiative to Support U.S. Veterans

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Precious metals retailer Fisher Capital has announced plans to create a new charitable foundation in 2024 aimed at supporting and honoring American military veterans and conservative causes.



The direct-to-consumer gold and silver retailer supports and respect the men and women of the armed forces, and places traditional American values of family, faith and patriotism at the core of its business model. The firm has been ranked among "America's Fastest Growing Precious Metals Companies" by Forbes.



Fisher Capital Group plans to expand its active support for programs and organizations that are focused on preserving traditional American values. "We deeply respect and honor the brave men and women who are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom" said Fisher Capital Group CEO Alexander Spellane.

The company's commitment to veterans extends to employment opportunities at its offices in the old New York Times building in downtown Los Angeles.

Throughout our tenure, we have supported and seen exemplary performance among our veterans, and they have been an integral part of the company's leadership.

Fisher Capital welcomes ideas, proposals and opportunities for giving, and providing effective programs that will maximize the company's efforts to uplift America's patriots.



About Fisher Capital Group:



Fisher Capital helps American families create wealth and plan for retirement through precious metals diversification. In addition to gold- and silver-based IRAs, the firm specializes in limited-mintage bullion coins, which are often hard to find in the open marketplace.



Fisher Capital Group has provided an array of precious metals diversification options, whether a customer's goal is aggressive growth, security or ensuring that children and grandchildren receive a golden legacy.

For more information, see: fishercapitalfoundation.com

