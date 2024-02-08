Fisher Capital Group To Launch New Initiative to Support U.S. Veterans

News provided by

Fisher Capital Group

08 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -  Precious metals retailer Fisher Capital  has announced plans to create a new charitable foundation in 2024 aimed at supporting and honoring American military veterans and conservative causes.

The direct-to-consumer gold and silver retailer supports and respect the men and women of the armed forces, and places traditional American values of family, faith and patriotism at the core of its business model. The firm has been ranked among "America's Fastest Growing Precious Metals Companies" by Forbes.

Fisher Capital Group plans to expand its active support for programs and organizations that are focused on preserving traditional American values. "We deeply respect and honor the brave men and women who are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom" said Fisher Capital Group CEO Alexander Spellane.

The company's commitment to veterans extends to employment opportunities at its offices in the old New York Times building in downtown Los Angeles.

Throughout our tenure, we have supported and seen exemplary performance among our veterans, and they have been an integral part of the company's leadership.  

Fisher Capital welcomes ideas, proposals and opportunities for giving, and providing effective programs that will maximize the company's efforts to uplift America's patriots.

About Fisher Capital Group:

Fisher Capital  helps American families create wealth and plan for retirement through precious metals diversification. In addition to gold- and silver-based IRAs, the firm specializes in limited-mintage bullion coins, which are often hard to find in the open marketplace.

Fisher Capital Group has provided an array of precious metals diversification options, whether a customer's goal is aggressive growth, security or ensuring that children and grandchildren receive a golden legacy.

Contact:
For more information, see: fishercapitalfoundation.com 

SOURCE Fisher Capital Group

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.