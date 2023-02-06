Fisher Improvement Technologies is Now Offering the Intentional & Practical Application of HOP Principles Course

CONCORD, N.C., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Improvement Technologies (FIT) has launched its upcoming Intentional & Practical Application of HOP Principles course. This 95-minute course guides users through the Five HOP Principles and how to leverage them in order to achieve success in the workplace.

The Intentional & Practical Application of HOP Principles course will be led by two of Fisher Improvement Technologies' greatest thought leaders: Rob Fisher and Lewis Senior. The course is already available to preview and purchase online.

Fisher Improvement Technologies

Through the included 22 separate lessons, users can take time to explore and expand their understanding of the HOP principles through small, digestible chunks. Within those lessons, Fisher and Senior will be providing in-depth insights and breakdowns on how to properly implement the principles into daily life. The lessons are designed to cover important topics like the Gear Model, the Typical Incident Cycle, and the Five HOP Principles in addition to concepts like Error Is Normal, Blame Fixes Nothing, Systems Drive Behaviors, Response Matters, and Learning Is Essential.

By watching this course, participants can expect to improve their overall perspective on how to "Do HOP Right" from two premier experts in the field. The five HOP principles stem from the idea that humans will make mistakes. Therefore, it is important to develop systems that can detect and prevent these errors from happening.

This course will allow users to gain key insights into how they can use the HOP principles to create a safer and healthier environment for themselves and those around them. This is vital because, in untrained corporate systems, errors can result in large catastrophes that can cost time, money, and even lives. When employees and businesses have the proper system in place to prevent those errors and shift their response when errors happen, the risks become significantly lowered.

Beyond the Intentional & Practical Application of HOP Principles course, Fisher Improvement Technologies offers a wide range of courses and workshops along with virtual coaching opportunities with their team of experts. So whether you are looking to further your knowledge of the HOP principles or learn something new, Fisher Improvement Technologies is committed to offering the best training and mentorship experience possible.

To learn more about the Intentional & Practical Application of HOP Principles course or enroll, visit https://online.improvewithfit.com/courses/practical-applications-of-hop-principles/preview .

To learn more about the services available from Fisher Improvement Technologies or see other upcoming courses or workshops, visit https://improvewithfit.com/ .

About Fisher Improvement Technologies

Fisher Improvement Technologies (FIT) is a Native American-owned and veteran-owned company based in Concord, North Carolina, and was founded in 2005. They provide a wide selection of services that go beyond their courses and workshops, including consultation, mentoring, education, and proven technologies. All of these offerings are designed to help clients and corporate businesses improve their safety, quality, effectiveness, efficiency, and productivity across the board. Through these offerings, Fisher Improvement Technologies is committed to reducing fatalities and serious injuries in both the workplace and at home while achieving optimal corporate performance.

Contact Information

Name: Justin Fisher

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 888.240.0119

SOURCE Fisher Improvement Technologies