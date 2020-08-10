Fisher Investments' 401(k) Solutions Exceeds $1 Billion in Assets

CAMAS, Wash., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments, one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers and an ERISA 3(38) Investment Manager, announced two significant milestones for its 401(k) Solutions business, which reached more than $1 billion in retirement plan assets and 500 retirement plan clients as of June 30.

Fisher Investments was founded in 1979, and has offered 401(k) services for decades. In 2014, Fisher Investments created the 401(k) Solutions business unit to focus solely on the chronically underserved small and mid-sized retirement plan marketplace. Fisher 401(k) Solutions has grown rapidly since then, as clients responded positively to Fisher Investments' client and participant-focused retirement plan advisory services. More than 25,000 people currently participate in a Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions plan.

"We've made significant progress in our mission to provide top-notch retirement plan services to our clients and their employees, and the best is yet to come," said Nathan Fisher, founder and Senior Executive Vice President of Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions. "We take great pride in delivering high quality retirement solutions to employers and employees nationally, while avoiding the conflicts of interest that currently plague the small and mid-sized retirement plan marketplace. We are unique in offering smaller employers and employees a retirement specialist single point of contact. We're eager to continue growing so we can provide opportunities for a dignified retirement to many more employers and employees in the chronically underserved small and mid-sized company markets."

"We're incredibly proud of our 401(k) Solutions team and their dedication to serving our clients and their employees," said Damian Ornani, Chief Executive Officer of Fisher Investments. "There's an enormous opportunity to expand retirement services for small and mid-sized businesses, and Fisher 401(k) Solutions is ideally positioned to serve significantly more clients with our best-in-class offerings in the coming years."

401(k) Solutions brings Fisher Investments' experience and proven client education and advice model to the underserved small and mid-sized business 401(k) market. Fisher 401(k) Solutions provides dedicated client service, flexible and innovative investment solutions, customized education opportunities and more for plan participants. To learn more about Fisher 401(k) Solutions, please visit www.fisher401k.com.

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 06/30/2020, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $123 billion in assets—over $79 billion for North American private investors, $29 billion for institutional investors, $12 billion for European private investors and $1 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business units: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International, and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a diverse global client base. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. He currently writes monthly, native language columns in major media organs spanning Western Europe and Asia. He has also been published in USA Today, the UK's Financial Times and numerous other publications globally. Ken Fisher has authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

