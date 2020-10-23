Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions Group named to 2020 Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Advisers

CAMAS, Washington, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments' 401(k) Solutions was recently named one of Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Advisers for 2020. The award recognizes qualified adviser selected by the Financial Times based on a variety of factors, including years of experience and industry certifications. With over $1 billion in retirement-plan assets, Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions ranked among the elite plan advisers on this year's FT 401 list.

Fisher Investments has been providing advisory services to private clients for over 30 years, and in 2014, the firm launched 401(k) Solutions, which is solely focused on providing retirement plan services to small- and medium-sized businesses. Fisher 401(k) Solutions has grown steadily since inception and over 25,000 individuals currently participate in a plan served by the business.

"We're honored to be named on the Financial Times Top 401 Retirement Advisers list," said Nathan Fisher, Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions' founder and Senior Executive Vice President. "This recognition is a testament to our dedication to providing top-notch retirement solutions, service and education for our clients and their valued employees and retirees."

Damian Ornani, Chief Executive Officer of Fisher Investments, added, "We're proud of 401(k) Solutions' commitment to providing unparalleled service to thousands of plan participants—helping them achieve a dignified retirement—and bettering the investment universe along the way. There is an enormous opportunity to provide high-quality 401(k) plans and advisory service to small- and mid-sized companies, and our rapid growth is evidence of the value we bring to our clients."

401(k) Solutions leverages Fisher Investments' more than 40 years of experience and unique service model to provide superior retirement plan services to small- and mid-sized businesses. They provide innovative, customized investment solutions; administrative support; personalized education and more for plan sponsors and their participants. To learn more about Fisher 401(k) Solutions, please visit www.fisher401k.com.

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 9/30/2020, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $135 billion in assets—over $88 billion for North American private investors, $31 billion for institutional investors, $13 billion for European private investors and $1 billion for US small- to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit https://www.fisherinvestments.com.

About the Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Adviser

The Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Advisers is an independent listing produced annually by Ignites Research, a division of Money-Media, Inc., on behalf of the Financial Times (October 2020). The FT 401 is based on data gathered from adviser, regulatory disclosures, and the FT's research. The listing reflects each adviser's status in six primary areas: DC plan assets under advisement (AUA), DC AUA growth rate, specialization in DC plans, years of experience, advanced industry credentials and compliance record. A total of 855 advisers applied for the award, of which 401 were selected (47%). This award is not indicative of the adviser's future performance. Neither the advisers nor their parent firms pay a fee to the Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 401.

