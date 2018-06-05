Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions Receives "Best-in-Class" Score for Overall Client Satisfaction in Chatham Partners Survey

The survey polled clients from July through September 2017 and asked respondents about their experience with Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions. Chatham Partners invited 100 percent of Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions clients to participate and received a response rate of 44 percent.

Key findings in the survey include:

Easy to do Business with: 100 percent of survey respondents believe that Fisher is easy to do business with and has a helpful support staff

: 98 percent of survey respondents indicated that they are treated as an important client Understanding of plan and participant goals: 96 percent of survey respondents affirmed that Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions Retirement Counselors and 401(k) support team understands their plan and participant goals

"We are proud of the feedback we received on this survey as it reflects the important role that client service plays in our retirement plan advisory business. Our business is driven by the belief that better service translates into better outcomes for our clients and their employees," said Nathan Fisher, Founder and Senior Executive Vice President of Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions. "We are committed to best-in-class service, and tracking performance is a critical part of ensuring quality service. That's why research like this is important: It reinforces our commitment to helping small and mid-sized business employees—a traditionally under-served group—retire comfortably," continued Fisher.

"These results indicate that Fisher 401(k) Solutions has established a strong foundation in terms of client satisfaction from which to grow its business," said Peter Starr, CEO of Chatham Partners. "We look forward to working with Fisher on future surveys using this benchmark to ensure that it continues to maintain a high level of quality as the business grows." Nathan Fisher continued, "I have been impressed by Chatham's research integrity and expertise in conducting this type of work throughout the entire process."

Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions is committed to conducting independent client satisfaction assessments on an ongoing basis in order to maintain quality service and identify areas for improvement. The 2017 Chatham Partners survey established an industry benchmark for comparison.

As of March 1, 2018, Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions had $362 million in retirement-plan assets under management. The business has been growing at an average compound annual rate of approximately 50 percent since its founding in 2014. The business specializes in serving smaller 401(k) plans — typically those with between $1 million and $10 million, although the firm also serves micro and some mid-sized plans.

To see the complete results and methodology, visit Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions.

About Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions

Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions is dedicated to bringing superior retirement plan services to small and mid-sized businesses and their employees. Fisher's unique service offering is built on 35+ years of successful wealth management experience and includes our flexible investing platform with options including passive and/or actively-managed funds. Business owners will experience the benefit of ongoing support from a dedicated Retirement Counselor whose focus is making the management of a 401(k) retirement plan easier, while helping employees plan for a comfortable retirement. For more information, visit http://www.fisher401k.com/.

About Chatham Partners

Chatham Partners helps institutional financial services companies improve sales and client retention efforts through customized research programs and strategy consulting services. Founded in 1991 and led by Peter Starr, Chatham serves leading investment management, retirement services, and global securities service providers around the world.

