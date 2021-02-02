Fisher Investments Continues Expanding Tampa Presence

Fisher Investments is hiring for roles in Client Services, Sales, Operations, IT, and other key functions in Tampa. Tweet this

Fisher Investments CEO Damian Ornani said, "Our Tampa location is critical to hiring and retaining the best talent in our industry and providing our clients with the excellent service and portfolio management they've come to expect." He added, "Tampa is also a great community for our employees and their families."

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 12/31/2020, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $159 billion in assets—over $101 billion for North American private investors, $39 billion for institutional investors, $16 billion for European private investors and $1 billion for US small- to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

