Fisher Investments Expands Washington State Campus

CAMAS, Wash., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments, one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers, recently completed construction on a new, five-story building on its Fisher Creek Campus in Camas, Washington. The new building provides room for more than 1,100 employees to join the 1,700 that already work in Camas and nearly 4,000 around the world.

Fisher Investments' CEO Damian Ornani said, "Fisher Creek's expansion is an important part of our mission to better the investment universe and help more clients globally. We're hiring aggressively in all areas of our business to continue delivering the excellent service to which our clients are accustomed and to support our ongoing rapid growth."

Construction on the 15-acre site and new building took just under two years and adds 132,000 square feet of office space to Fisher's Camas campus. The building features a state-of-the-art computer lab, employee training facilities, and a performance-quality auditorium.

"We were recently recognized by The Oregonian as one of the Top Ten Best Places to Work in the region, and we're thrilled to bring more new, high-paying jobs to the southwest Washington and Portland metro area," said Jill Hitchcock, the Senior Executive Vice President of Fisher's US Private Client Group.

The addition to the Camas facility follows the successful opening of Fisher Investments' first full-service office on the East Coast in Tampa, Florida in June. Other major Fisher Investments U.S. locations include Plano, Texas and San Mateo, California. For information on career opportunities at all Fisher locations, visit http://www.fishercareers.com.

About Fisher Investments:

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 9/30/2020, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $135 billion in assets—over $88 billion for North American private investors, $31 billion for institutional investors, $13 billion for European private investors and $1 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business units: the Institutional Group, US Private Client Group, 401(k) Solutions Group and the Private Client Group International, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western Europe country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken Fisher has authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

