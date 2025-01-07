Fisher Investments Finalizes Strategic Partnership with Advent and ADIA with Completion of Minority Common Stock Investment

Fisher Investments' Founder Ken Fisher Maintains Majority Controlling Interest

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments ("FI") announced that Advent International ("Advent") and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA") completed a previously announced minority investment in Ken Fisher's namesake firm, Fisher Investments. The $3 billion common stock investment by Advent and ADIA values FI at $12.75 billion.

The transaction was part of Ken Fisher's long-term estate planning and ensures FI's long-term private independence, culture, growth evolution and devotion to exceptional client service. Ken Fisher remains active in his current role as FI's Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer and retains a majority of beneficial ownership and over 70% of voting shares in FI. FI CEO Damian Ornani continues to drive FI's day-to-day operations and business strategy. In connection with the investment, David Mussafer, a Managing Partner at Advent, has joined the board of directors at FI, and Gabriela Weiss, a Principal at Advent, has joined as a board observer at FI.

As of 12/31/24, FI managed nearly $300 billion for over 170,000 clients globally, including over 130,000 US private clients and 200 of the world's largest and most well-known institutional clients. This is the first outside investment in FI, with previous ownership solely among family and employees. There is no further FI investment transaction contemplated. The investment in common shares includes neither options nor non-common stock preferences and includes proportional voting to the investors' beneficial ownership in FI.

Ken Fisher said, "While my health is excellent, this transaction is aimed dually at long-term estate tax and planning purposes should anything untoward happen to me. Advent and ADIA are truly exceptional partners who value us operationally and culturally, and are committed to preserving what differentiates FI in our industry."

Damian Ornani, longtime FI CEO, said, "We welcome Advent and ADIA's support of our mission to help more new clients around the world."

David Mussafer said, "We are thrilled to cement Advent's partnership with FI at a moment when there is a growing need for the smart, independent and personalized financial expertise that FI is recognized for providing for 45 years. We look forward to closely collaborating with Ken, Damian and the rest of the FI team to support the company's continued growth, drawing on Advent's deep expertise in helping financial services companies best capitalize on the opportunities ahead."

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and RBC Capital Markets served as joint financial advisors and Paul Hastings served as legal advisor to FI. Ropes & Gray served as legal advisor to Advent. Gibson Dunn served as legal advisor to ADIA.

About Fisher Investments

Founded in 1979, Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage nearly $300 billion across three principal businesses—Institutional, US Private Client, and Private Client International. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column for 32 ½ years until 2017, making him the longest running columnist in its history. He now writes monthly for the New York Post and discreet unique columns in native language, varying by country, in 26 major nations, spanning more countries and more total volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has appeared regularly on major TV news like Fox Business and News, BBN Bloomberg and CNN International. Ken has written 11 investing and finance books, including four New York Times bestsellers. For more information, visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

About Advent International

Advent is a leading global private equity investor committed to working in partnership with management teams, entrepreneurs, and founders to help transform businesses. With 16 offices across five continents, we oversee more than USD $88.8 billion in assets under management* and have made more than 420 investments across 43 countries.

Since our founding in 1984, we have developed specialist market expertise across our five core sectors: business & financial services, consumer, healthcare, industrial, and technology. This approach is bolstered by our deep sub-sector knowledge, which informs every aspect of our investment strategy, from sourcing opportunities to working in partnership with management to execute value creation plans. We bring hands-on operational expertise to enhance and accelerate businesses.

As one of the largest privately-owned partnerships, our 650+ colleagues leverage the full ecosystem of Advent's global resources, including our Portfolio Support Group, insights provided by industry expert Operating Partners and Operations Advisors, as well as bespoke tools to support and guide our portfolio companies as they seek to achieve their strategic goals.

To learn more, visit our website connect with us on LinkedIn.

*Advent assets under management (AUM) as of June 30, 2024. AUM includes assets attributable to Advent advisory clients as well as employee and third-party co-investment vehicles.

About Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

Established in 1976, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA") is a globally diversified investment institution that prudently invests funds on behalf of the Government of Abu Dhabi through a strategy focused on long-term value creation. For more information, visit www.adia.ae.

