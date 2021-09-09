Fisher Investments Recognized by Association of Talent Development as 2021 BEST Award Winner. Tweet this

The ATD BEST Award recognizes organizations prioritizing key aspects of talent development to help solve business challenges, including:

Driving talent development throughout the organization

Promoting learning as a core feature of the organization's culture

Connecting learning to individual and enterprise-wide performance

Including senior leadership in talent development initiatives

Fisher Investments Executive Vice President of Global Human Capital Greg Miramontes said, "We have always believed that our employees are our most valuable asset, and we're incredibly proud to be named an ATD BEST Award winner. Our robust learning curriculum and development programs give our employees the tools they need to be successful over the course of their careers with Fisher Investments. Constantly developing and supporting our employees keeps us on the cutting edge in providing world-class service to our clients."

Fisher Investments is currently hiring for a variety of positions across the United States. To learn more about career opportunities, please visit FisherCareers.com

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 06/30/2021, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $188 billion in assets globally—over $144 billion for private investors, $41 billion for institutional investors and $1 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Not all strategies are offered/sold in all jurisdictions. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

SOURCE Fisher Investments

Related Links

https://www.fisherinvestments.com/en-us

