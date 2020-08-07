Fisher Investments Recognized by the Financial Times as a Top 300 Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs) for Seventh Consecutive Year

CAMAS, Wash., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments has been named one of the Financial Times' Top 300 Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs) for a seventh consecutive year. The FT 300 has recognized the top independent RIA firms in the United States annually since 2014.

Fisher Investments is one of less than 30 firms to have been named to the FT 300 every year since the list's inception.i While the median assets under management of the firms on this year's list is $1.9 billion, Fisher Investments manages over $123 billion (as of 6/30/2020) for individual and institutional clients. Fisher Investments is one of the nation's largest pure independent RIAs, regulated under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 as a provider of investment advice and securities recommendations.

The FT 300 list is produced by Ignites Research, a subsidiary of the Financial Times (FT), and is based on data gathered from RIA firms, regulatory disclosures and independent research. Firms are judged across six areas, including assets under management (AUM), AUM growth rate, compliance record, years in existence, industry certifications of employees and online accessibility. Neither the RIAs nor their employees pay a fee to be considered for inclusion in the FT 300.

Fisher Investments' CEO Damian Ornani commented, "We are proud to have been recognized again by the Financial Times as a leading investment adviser. Our focus has always been putting our more than 75,000 clients' interests first and helping them meet their financial goals. The FT 300 award is a special testament to how we serve our clients, structure our business and approach investment and retirement planning."

The complete FT 30­0 list was published on July 30, 2020 on the Financial Times website.

About Fisher Investments:

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser serving institutional and private clients globally. As of 6/30/2020, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $123 billion in assets—over $79 billion for North American private investors, $29 billion for institutional investors, $12 billion for European private investors and $1 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Over 75,000 individuals and institutions entrust Fisher Investments to manage their investment portfolios. For additional information about what sets our organization apart, see our other awards and recognition.

About the Financial Times and FT 300:

The Financial Times (FT) is one of the world's leading news organizations, recognized internationally for its authority, integrity and accuracy. FT focuses on business, economics and current affairs. The FT 300 is an independent listing produced by Ignites Research for FT. Selection is independent and objective, and no money is exchanged as part of the process.

Investing in securities involves a risk of loss.

i This is based on Fisher Investments' analysis and screening of the FT300 lists. It is possible the actual number is slightly different due to name changes, mergers and acquisitions, or inconsistencies in the data.

Media Contact:

John Dillard

Fisher Investments

[email protected]

SOURCE Fisher Investments

Related Links

http://www.fisherinvestments.com

