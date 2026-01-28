Fisher Investments Recognized for Excellence in Employee Training and Development

Firm earned the "Training MVP" Award for eighth consecutive year.

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments earned the prestigious Training MVP Award for 2026—the eighth consecutive year Fisher Investments has been recognized for excellence in employee training and development. Training is the leading business publication for employee learning and development (L&D), and their MVP Awards recognize organizations that excel in employee L&D. Full rankings will be announced at an awards ceremony in February.

"We're honored to be recognized by Training magazine for our commitment to employee learning and development," said Fisher Investments' Chief Executive Officer Damian Ornani. "The Training MVP Award underscores our dedication to fostering a culture of education, investing in human capital and empowering individuals to grow both personally and professionally."

The Training MVP Awards recognize organizations with the world's most successful employee L&D programs. Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors, including:

Comprehensive formal and informal training initiatives

The breadth and scope of training programs offered

Robust training infrastructure and delivery methods

Alignment of training programs with overarching business and unit-specific goals

"Our exceptional L&D programs are designed to inspire and support our employees as they build fulfilling careers," added Fisher Investments' Executive Vice President of Global Human Capital, Greg Miramontes. "We believe investing in employee training is vital to our success, empowering employees to thrive while delivering outstanding service to our clients."

About Fisher Investments

Founded in 1979, Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 12/31/2025 Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $386 billion across three principal businesses—Institutional, US Private Client and Private Client International. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column for over 32 years until 12/31/2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. He now writes monthly, native language columns in 27 major media organs around the world—including the New York Post—spanning more countries and more languages in more total reach than any other, non-syndicated columnist of any type ever. Ken appears regularly on major TV news like Fox Business and News, BBC, Sky News, BNN Bloomberg and CNN International. Ken has written 11 investing and finance books, including four New York Times bestsellers. For more information about Fisher Investments, visit fisherinvestments.com.

