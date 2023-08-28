Fisher Investments Reviews its Best Registered Investment Advisers Recognition

Fisher Investments

28 Aug, 2023, 15:02 ET

USA Today's inaugural list recognizes the best financial advisory firms

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers, Fisher Investments reviews its award as a 2023 Best Financial Advisory Firm by USA Today and Statista.

"We're honored to be named a Best Financial Advisory Firm," said Fisher Investments' CEO Damian Ornani. "With this award, we are filled with gratitude to be held in high regards by our clients and peers."

USA Today and Statista chose winners based on peer and client recommendations via an independent survey as well as growth of assets under management (AUM) over the short and long-term.

"Fisher Investments is proud to receive an award based on recommendations from other Registered Investment Advisers," said Jill Hitchcock, Senior Executive Vice President of Fisher's and head of Fisher's US Private Client Group. "We are thrilled to demonstrate our dedication to helping private and institutional clients achieve their financial goals."

Fisher Investments Reviews Award Criteria

AUM growth was analyzed over 12 month and 5-years periods based on publicly available data, as of January 2023. Recommendations had a weight of 20%, while AUM growth had a weight of 80% to derive the final score. Firms registered with the SEC, having a clean disciplinary record and the highest overall scores were named Best Financial Advisory Firms.

For more information about Fisher Investments, review www.fisherinvestments.com

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 6/30/2023, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $211 billion in assets globally—over $173 billion for private investors, $35 billion for institutional investors and $3 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions—serving a global diverse investor clientele. Strategies may vary by jurisdiction. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column for 32 ½ years until 2017, making him the longest continuously running columnist in its history. He now writes monthly for the New York Post. Ken's columns, varying by country, have run regularly in major media globally, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has appeared regularly on major TV news like Fox Business and News and CNN International. Ken has written 11 investing and finance books, including four New York Times bestsellers. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

