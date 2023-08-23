Fisher Investments Reviews its Top US-Based Registered Investment Adviser Award

Firm recognized by InvestmentNews for the sixth consecutive year among fee-only RIAs

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers, Fisher Investments reviews its award as a Top Fee-Only, US-Based Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) in 2022 by InvestmentNews. The list ranks fee-only Registered Investment Advisers headquartered in the United States based on a dozen industry factors. Fisher Investments ranks #2 on the list.

"We're very proud to be recognized as one of InvestmentNews' Top RIAs" said Fisher Investments' CEO Damian Ornani, adding, "This independent award reflects our unrelenting commitment to be one of the world's preeminent fee-only RIAs, and we are honored to be recognized in such a fashion."

Fisher Investments Reviews the Award Criteria

InvestmentNews is a weekly publication dedicated to delivering news and analysis essential to the business of financial advisers. For its RIA List, InvestmentNews qualified firms based on data reported on Form ADV to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Advisers must be fee-only, headquartered in the United States, independent from any broker/dealer, not receive any commissions on trades, offer financial planning services and meet several other criteria.

For more information about Fisher Investments, review www.fisherinvestments.com.

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 6/30/2023, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $211 billion in assets globally—over $173 billion for private investors, $35 billion for institutional investors and $3 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions—serving a global diverse investor clientele. Strategies may vary by jurisdiction. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column for 32 ½ years until 2017, making him the longest continuously running columnist in its history. He now writes monthly for the New York Post. Ken's columns, varying by country, have run regularly in major media globally, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has appeared regularly on major TV news like Fox Business and News and CNN International. Ken has written 11 investing and finance books, including four New York Times bestsellers. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com .

Media Contacts

SOURCE Fisher Investments