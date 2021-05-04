Fisher Investments UK recognised among the UK's 2021 Best Workplaces. Tweet this

Great Place to Work® certification is a significant achievement, earned when at least 65 percent of surveyed employees indicate a consistently positive work experience. Fisher Investments UK greatly surpassed this benchmark with 80 percent of survey participants rating the firm positively. Across all business units, survey feedback revealed most of Fisher Investments UK's employees feel the company offers a friendly and engaging work environment where everyone is made to feel welcome.

"Recognition from Great Place to Work® and the 2021 UK Best Workplaces™ award are tremendous honours and confirmation of the importance we put on building a positive, inclusive workplace culture across our organisation," said Fisher Investments' CEO Damian Ornani. "Happy employees help make happy clients, and creating a world-class workplace is consistent with the mission to continue helping more UK families plan brighter financial futures."

"We're thrilled to be recognised by our employees as a top place to work in the UK," said Carrianne Coffey, Fisher Investments UK Director and Fisher Investments Senior Executive Vice President of Private Client Group International. "We are dedicated to providing our workforce the opportunity to thrive and build rewarding, lifelong careers across the Fisher organisation."

About Fisher Investments UK:

Fisher Investments UK is the trading name of Fisher Investments Europe Limited and is part of the global group of Fisher companies. Fisher Investments UK is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA Number 191609) and is registered in England (Company Number 3850593). Fisher Investments UK's registered office is located at Level 18, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5AX. For more information on Fisher Investments UK, please visit https://www.fisherinvestments.com/en-gb

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 31 March 2021, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage assets valued at over £122 billion—over £79 billion for North American private investors, £29 billion for institutional investors, £12 billion for UK and European private investors, and €1 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments and its affiliates maintain four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit https://www.fisherinvestments.com/en-us.

SOURCE Fisher Investments UK

Related Links

https://www.fisherinvestments.com/en-gb

