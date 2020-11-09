Fisher Investments UK's New Infographic Answers Crucial Inheritance Tax Questions

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments UK recently released Inheritance Tax: The UK's "Most Hated" Tax?, a thought-provoking new infographic that answers key questions about inheritance tax (IHT).

Often described in the media as the UK's "most hated tax," the controversial and often poorly understood IHT can have potentially massive impacts on family finances. Understanding the key IHT considerations and having a plan can help mitigate the financial and emotional toll from the death of a loved one.

Carrianne Coffey, Board Chairperson of Fisher Investments Europe, said, "IHT can present tremendous burdens on families already suffering from the loss of a family member. Knowledge and preparation are critical to all aspects of long-term financial planning, including inheritance. Fisher Investments UK is proud to present this infographic to help families understand IHT."

Fisher Investments UK's infographic clarifies how IHT is calculated, who is responsible for paying and when the tax is due. It also looks at why a will is crucial to the IHT process and outlines other steps families can take to navigate the process and avoid common mistakes.

To see the infographic and learn more about the inheritance tax, please visit

https://www.fisherinvestments.com/en-gb/retirement-planning/inheritance-tax-infographic

About Fisher Investments UK and Fisher Investments Europe Limited:

Fisher Investments UK is the trading name of Fisher Investments Europe Limited and is part of the global group of Fisher companies. Fisher Investments Europe Limited is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA Number 191609) and is registered in England (Company Number 3850593). Fisher Investments Europe Limited currently has its registered office at Level 18, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5AX. For more information on Fisher Investments Europe Limited, please visit https://www.fisherinvestments.com/en-gb

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 9/30/2020, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $135 billion in assets—over $88 billion for North American private investors, $31 billion for institutional investors, $13 billion for European private investors and $1 billion for US small- to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

This document constitutes the general views of Fisher Investments UK and should not be regarded as personalised investment or tax advice or a reflection of client performance.

