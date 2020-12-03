Fisher Nuts Inspires a New Way of Connecting this Holiday Season with Its #FisherTogether Pay-It-Forward Challenge

"We hope this challenge inspires all people, not just bakers, to use food to connect and bring joy to others this holiday season," said John Goetter, Vice President of Marketing at John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. "During such a challenging time, this campaign extends beyond just cooking or baking and will help impact the lives of seniors nationwide. We're hoping to spark a chain reaction of bringing joy to others."

The #FisherTogether campaign donation will provide over a thousand senior neighbors with Meals on Wheels support. Known as one of the most effective social movements in America, Meals on Wheels is helping seniors in virtually every community in the country. Its services extend beyond providing nutritional support to seniors; the frequent in-home visits help combat social isolation and address safety and overall care needs, which is so important this holiday season.

Fisher invites all to participate in spreading joy this holiday season: Make a recipe with Fisher Nuts. Share it with loved ones. Help support Meals on Wheels America. For more information visit www.FisherTogether.com.

About JBSS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS) is a leading processor, marketer and distributor of baking nuts, snack nuts and nut-based products that are sold in multiple distribution channels. Our products can be found under the Fisher®, Orchard Valley Harvest®, Sunshine Country®, Squirrel Brand® and Southern Style Nuts® brand names and a variety of private brands.

About Fisher

For 100 years, Fisher® Nuts has provided consumers with high quality, delicious nut products for recipes and snacking. Recipe-ready ingredients from Fisher feature a convenient stand-up, resealable bag. Fisher also offers a variety of snack nuts. For more information, including hundreds of delicious recipes, promotional offers and more, visit www.fishernuts.com.

SOURCE John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.