Fisher Park Media to Release Indie Film "Business Ethics" Nationwide October 2020

Written by Richard Wernham and directed by Nick Wernham, Business Ethics follows the story of Zachery Cranston ( Larenz Tate ), an ambitious and unethical financial tycoon who will stop at nothing to climb the ladder of success. Fresh out of business school, Cranston seems to have all necessities to succeed in the finance world. But Cranston's ambition, to a fault, finds him lured in by a dramatic new idea for a fund that may not be so legal.

The film, composed of a diverse cast of both new and seasoned talent including Sarah Carter, Kurtwood Smith, Lance Reddick, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Gil Bellows and Angus Macfadyen, won Audience Choice Film Award at the 2019 Newark International Film Festival.

The film is produced by Sanzhar Sultan and Innis Lake Entertainment. Fisher Park will distribute the film in the US. Larenz & Larron Tate are Executive Producers with TateMen Entertainment driving the marketing efforts to go direct to audience.

Pre-orders for the film will open on September 23, 2020, with the film set to officially launch on October 23, 2020. For exclusive updates and how to purchase, follow Business Ethics on Instagram @BusinessEthics.

TATEMEN ENTERTAINMENT is a Los Angeles-based multi-media production company founded by Larenz Tate, Lahmard Tate, and Larron Tate. Their latest two films, Back To The Goode Life, is currently airing on Showtime, and Deuces is streaming on Netflix. Their hit audio series Bronzeville is available on iTunes and has had over 20 Million downloads. The company presently has several projects in development.

INNIS LAKE ENTERTAINMENT is an independent production company based in Toronto, whose films include No Stranger Than Love, Business Ethics, and the award-winning short film The End of War. The company was founded by directors/producers Nick Wernham and Bernard E. James.

FISHER PARK MEDIA is a new distribution subsidiary of Innis Lake Entertainment, based in Canada.

