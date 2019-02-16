Fisher-Price® Re-launches Rescue Heroes® Brand For Today's Kids and Families

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fisher-Price®, the leading global brand for infants and preschoolers, will re-launch Rescue Heroes®, a preschool toy line featuring action figures that honor real life heroes who work together to combat disasters whenever or wherever they happen. Through play, the Rescue Heroes toy line aims to stimulate children's imagination and sense of adventure without involving violence. The product line will be available exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and at Walmart.com beginning this summer.

Fisher-Price and Walmart are teaming up to bring Rescue Heroes to families and give parents and children a preschool-friendly way to engage in meaningful conversation about the heroism displayed in the world around us such as from first responders. In today's world, it is hard to turn on the news without hearing about a manmade or natural disaster; from the California Camp Fires to a tsunami in Southeast Asia, these disasters are difficult topics to address with kids. As a way to engage and empower families, Fisher-Price is hosting an exciting Rescue Heroes parking lot event this summer at Walmart stores across the nation to give kids an opportunity to physically engage with fire trucks and police cars with the goal of getting familiar with how they work and the purpose they serve.

"We're excited to be the exclusive retailer for the Rescue Heroes toy line that carries such a powerful and important message," said Anne Marie Kehoe, vice president of toys at Walmart. "We hope that through localized parking lot events, we are helping guide young families in teaching their children about deserving heroes and how they too can help their community."

"As Fisher-Price looks to reinforce its position in helping parents of kids zero to five years old, Rescue Heroes is a great example of a unique offering that works to provide greater purpose to play," said Chuck Scothon, SVP of Fisher-Price and Global Head of Infant Pre-School. "Rescue Heroes for us serves to recognize and honor everyday heroes, from first responders to young children who perform incredible, noble acts. It's a departure from action figures built around good versus evil storytelling, providing mom an alternative she can feel good about," said Scothon.

This year, Rescue Heroes and Fisher-Price are teaming up with Joe Torrillo, a former Fire Department New York (FDNY) Firefighter and honoring his service with his own one-of-a-kind Rescue Heroes action figure. Joe was on his way to a FDNY Rescue Heroes launch on September 11, 2001, when he stopped to jump into action at the World Trade Center and ultimately survived being buried alive by both collapses. Today, Joe remains an inspirational figure who embraces everything a true hero stands for.

"As a former member of the FDNY, Rescue Heroes and the message they send to kids, hits very close to home. I am thrilled that Fisher-Price is re-launching this inspirational toy line and honored to be receiving my very own action figure," stated Joe Torrillo, former FDNY Firefighter.

Beginning in April, a suite of digital content, including animated episodes, will roll out across YouTube Kids and Fisher-Price platforms to further stimulate a child's sense of adventure through Rescue Heroes content. "Kid Heroes" content will highlight kids across the country who are heroes in their communities, including nationally recognized "kid hero" Roman McConn. Roman is a 7-year-old Texan who channeled his love for animals into a philanthropic venture, Project Freedom Ride, to help animals in shelters find permanent homes.

Starting today, consumers can pre-order the new Rescue Heroes toy line exclusively at Walmart.com.

