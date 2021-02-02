FisherBroyles Welcomes Three Partners and a senior paralegal from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath in Chicago

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FisherBroyles, LLP is pleased to announce the arrival of three corporate partners, Andrew Geier, Nicholas Isaacson, and Kelley Smith - who join the Firm together in Chicago - from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP.

They join FisherBroyles after a year of sustained growth for the Firm which included 51 attorneys from global elite firms joining in 2020 and successful expansion into the UK market.

Andrew advises businesses on corporate and transactional matters, including commercial contracts, acquisitions, joint ventures, and governance matters. He works with large and small privately held companies in various industries, including financial services, manufacturing, consumer goods and retail. He also provides outside general counsel and entity management services to clients. Andrew holds a B.A. from St. Norbert College and a J.D. from Loyola University Chicago.

Nicholas is a corporate partner representing financial institutions, public companies, private companies and government agencies in secured financings, M&A and public-private partnerships, including sports wagering. Previously, he practiced at Latham & Watkins and Kirkland & Ellis. Nicholas holds an A.B. from Harvard University, a J.D. from Columbia Law School, an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago and is finalizing his thesis to obtain an M.S. in Predictive Analytics from Northwestern.

Kelley specializes in M&A (including private equity, venture capital deals), commercial transactions and franchise regulation and compliance. Formerly, Kelley practiced at Nixon Peabody LLP and Winston & Strawn LLP. She serves on the Executive Committee of the Ambassadors Board of Legal Aid Chicago, which provides quality, free legal services to people living in poverty in Cook County, Illinois. Kelley holds a B.B.A. in Business Administration and an M.A. in Accounting from the University of Michigan, and a J.D. from Northwestern University School of Law.

Jeannie Ha also is joining the Firm as a senior paralegal to the team. Jeannie has many years of experience assisting with all facets of corporate and finance transactions, from UCC searches and filings to entity registration, formation and management. Jeannie manages hundreds of entities for various clients with the assistance of specialized entity management software. Jeannie holds a B.A. from the University of Chicago and a J.D. from Loyola University Chicago.

The arrival of Andrew, Nicholas, Kelley and Jeannie is a signal of intent from the Firm which continues to recruit at pace, with more high-profile senior Partners set to arrive in the coming weeks.

Since the start of the year, FisherBroyles has already welcomed four new Partners to the Firm in addition to today's group of three Partners in Chicago.

Michael Pierson, Managing Partner of the Firm's Global Corporate practice, said:

"Despite challenging global circumstances, 2020 was a year of tremendous successes for the Firm demonstrating the efficacy of our unique business model and the high caliber of our team of lawyers. I have no doubt with the arrival of Kelley, Andy, and Nick today, to be joined by others in the coming weeks, we will enjoy similar if not greater success in the year ahead."

Andrew Geier, Nicholas Isaacson, Kelley Smith and Jeannie Ha said:

"We are excited to join FisherBroyles. We were impressed by the growth of FisherBroyles in 2020 and the quality of its lawyers. We joined FisherBroyles because we believe its model is a substantial improvement on the traditional law firm model, which will allow us to better serve our clients."

