Fishers Finery Partners with Hope for Depression Research Foundation to Enhance Mental Health Through Quality Sleep

Introducing The Fishers Finery x HDRF 25 Momme 100% Organic Silk Pillowcase, whose sales will contribute 20% of proceeds towards mental health research

PLANTSVILLE, Conn., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fishers Finery , the textile and home goods brand renowned for its luxurious, high-quality wellness and self-care products, is proud to announce a profoundly impactful brand partnership with the Hope for Depression Research Foundation (HDRF).

Fishers Finery has created the Fishers Finery x HDRF 25 Momme 100% Organic Silk Pillowcase and committed to donating 20% of each purchase to support HDRF's mission of understanding and treating depression. Depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide, impacting over 350 million people, and it holds a deeply personal significance for Fishers Finery's Co-Founder and COO, Craig Barnell.

"Unfortunately, almost all of us know someone struggling with this insidious illness," said Barnell. "My personal connection was formed while watching my mother suffer from a lifetime of mental illness, and ultimately losing my sister to mental illness and addiction. Being able to help HDRF in its quest to find a cure, raise awareness, and end the stigma that stands in the way of many of us asking for help is something that I am very proud of."

Along with diet and exercise, good sleep is essential to quality mental and physical health. 90% of people with depression report sleep problems, suggesting a strong link between good health and sleep. Experts say the brain processes emotions and consolidates memories while asleep. A lack of sleep can impair decision-making, increase emotional instability, and heighten stress, anxiety, and depression.

"During the sleep cycle, memories are broken down, recrystallized, and restored. This gives us insight that your brain actually solves problems while you sleep," stated Kafui Dzirasa, MD, PhD of HDRF's Depression Task Force. HDRF Founder & Chair Audrey Gruss also noted, "I founded the Hope for Depression Research Foundation in memory of my mother, Hope, who struggled with severe depression for decades. With its cutting-edge, accelerated research, HDRF is bringing hope and help to all those touched by depression. We are grateful to Fishers Finery for raising awareness and promoting sleep as the first line of defense in mental health."

Fishers Finery's 25 Momme 100% Organic Silk Pillowcase is famous for its hair, skin, and sleep benefits. Each silk pillowcase can prevent sleep wrinkles and skin irritation, reduce hair frizz and damage, regulate sleep temperature, and ultimately improve sleep quality.

The Fishers Finery's x HDRF 25 Momme 100% Organic Silk Pillowcase comes in a yellow branded Hope for Depression Research Foundation box and is now available to purchase starting at $69.99 at fishersfinery.com and on Amazon.

About Fishers Finery:

Fishers Finery prides itself on being a wellness and self-care brand that designs and sells the highest quality clothing and household goods made of silk, cashmere, organic cotton, modal, and bamboo viscose with a focus on comfort and fashion. Fishers Finery is proud to have an extensive portion of its catalog that holds at least one standard, certification, or seal, including GOTS, Oeko-Tex® Made in Green, and the Good Housekeeping Seal.

About The Hope for Depression Research Foundation:

HDRF was founded in 2006 by philanthropist Audrey Gruss in memory of her mother Hope, who struggled with clinical depression. The mission of the HDRF is to spur the most innovative brain research into the origins, medical diagnosis, new treatments, and prevention of depression and its related mood disorders – bipolar disorder, postpartum depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety disorder, and suicide. The World Health Organization has declared depression as the leading cause of disability worldwide, and yet conventional medications today are outdated and do not fully work for 50% of patients. HDRF is working tirelessly to improve the mental health landscape for every American. The Foundation has provided more than $85 million through over 200 grants for breakthrough depression research that promises to transform the way depression is viewed, diagnosed, treated and prevented. Currently, HDRF has a potential new class of medication in pilot clinical trials at Mount Sinai Medical Center, and Stanford University. HDRF is also funding clinical trials into other novel therapeutics and diagnostic tests at Johns Hopkins, University of San Diego, and the Center for Healthy Minds at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

