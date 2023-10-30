Fishing Reels Market to grow by USD 1.5 billion from 2023 to 2028, market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like BPS Direct LLC, Cixi Dongshang Fishing Tackle Co. Ltd. and Eposeidon Outdoor Adventure Inc., many more

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fishing reels market is estimated to grow by USD 1.5 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.81%. The fishing reels market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer fishing reels market are BPS Direct LLC, Cixi Dongshang Fishing Tackle Co. Ltd., Eposeidon Outdoor Adventure Inc., Globeride Inc., Jiu Yu Fishing Tackle Co. Ltd., L.L. Bean Inc., Nanjing Honor Fishing Gear Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., NINGBO ETDZ HOLDINGS LTD., NingBo HaiBao fishing tackle co. Ltd., OKUMA FISHING TACKLE Co. Ltd., Pure Fishing Inc., Rather Outdoors Corp., Rhythm Inc., SHIMANO INC., Super Retail Group Ltd., SureCatch World Pte Ltd., The Orvis Co. Inc., TICA FISHING TACKLE, and Weihai Ecooda Outdoor Products Co. Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fishing Reels Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

BPS Direct LLC: The company offers fishing reels such as baitcast, spinning and spincast reels.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.

North America accounts for 31% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America has a wider range of products and a strong angling culture in the fishing reels market. In addition, the market in the region is fuelled by technical advancements such as the introduction of precise gears and long-lasting materials, including carbon fiber. Furthermore, the region is a significant combination of tradition and innovation, responding to anglers' different requirements. Hence, such factors drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Recreational fishing gaining traction

Recreational fishing gaining traction Key Trend - Rising demand for smart fishing reels

- Rising demand for smart fishing reels Major Challenges - Overfishing concerns with fishing

Market Segmentation

The market growth by the spinning reel segment is significant during the forecast period. This segment distinguished by its various and user-friendly designs, is an effective product in the global fishing reel market. In addition, this segment is popular as they are simple to use, making them suitable for both novice and experienced fishermen. Furthermore, several companies such as the Shimano, Daiwa, and Penn offer a varied assortment of spinning reels adapted to different fishing methods, including freshwater and saltwater applications. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Fishing Reels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

