"I was inspired to develop my invention due to personal experience. I was fishing on a boat with no fighting chair. I needed to come up with a way to anchor my rod while reeling in a big fish. That is when my invention was born," said the inventor. The COOLER GIMBAL allows an angler to more effectively fight and land a large fish. It eliminates the need to purchase and keep a fighting chair on the boat. This accessory will provide an additional means of stabilizing the rod by its handle. This will, in turn, provide additional leverage while pulling a rod upward or backward. It will reduce stress and strain on the arms, shoulders, back and upper body, and thus make for a more enjoyable fishing trip.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CLM-346, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fishing-rod-accessory-for-marine-style-coolers-invented-clm-346-300629923.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

