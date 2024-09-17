Fishman PR Ranked No. 1 PR Agency in Franchising by Entrepreneur for 7th Straight Year

"We are only as good as our last result. To stay at the top, we constantly evolve and focus on ways to improve." Post this

Entrepreneur's Top Franchise Suppliers ranking is featured in the September/October issue of Entrepreneur magazine (hitting newsstands Sept. 24) as well as on Entrepreneur.com (available now). The ranking, which highlights the franchise industry's top-ranked service providers across 11 categories, is based on an annual survey of franchisors, from emerging brands to some of the oldest in the industry.

This year, a record 1,100-plus franchise brands participated, telling Entrepreneur which suppliers they and their franchisees work with, and rating their satisfaction with those suppliers' services in the areas of quality, cost, and value. Each supplier receives a score based on the survey results, and the top-scoring suppliers are ranked within their respective categories.

"The suppliers on our list passed the most important test of all: They were recommended by their clients!" says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "We love surveying franchisors and asking their opinions on suppliers, because we know they're eager to praise the suppliers who make a true difference in their business. And that knowledge helps everyone."

Gratitude and Humility

Fishman PR President Debra Vilchis expressed gratitude for the third-party recognition, saying it validates the staff's strong work ethic, understanding of franchising and their strategic storytelling capabilities that helps clients reach their desired business objectives.

"While we're grateful clients recognize our hard work and the value we bring to their franchise systems, we can't allow ourselves to get too proud. We have to remind ourselves that we are only as good as our last result. To stay at the top, we have to constantly evolve and look forward – focus on ways to improve."

A Historic Time at Fishman PR

The seven-year-in-a-row top spot ranking comes at a significant point in Fishman PR's 33-year history, as the agency's founder, Sherri Fishman, transitions from co-CEO to the newly created role of Chief Visionary Officer, while Brad Fishman continues on as the sole CEO. In her new role, among other duties, Sherri will work closely with Chief Growth Officer Zack Fishman and other members of the leadership team to ensure the agency's external messaging and perception matches with its evolving service offerings.

In addition, the agency made the following additional promotions:

Kelly Hammond is being promoted from SVP to Chief Strategy Officer, focusing on all aspects of client strategy, ensuring the agency delivers on strategic, integrated services that deliver results.

is being promoted from SVP to Chief Strategy Officer, focusing on all aspects of client strategy, ensuring the agency delivers on strategic, integrated services that deliver results. Sara Faiwell is changing roles from COO to Chief Experience Officer, focusing on the consistent delivery of quality client service experiences, starting at launch through the life of an account.

"The goal is to set ourselves up for future success with the right roles and infrastructure so that the agency I founded in 1991 can continue to grow and thrive well into the future, serving the franchise industry for years to come," said Sherri Fishman.

Fishman PR's depth of understanding in public relations for franchise companies goes back to the agency's roots, when in 1991, Sherri Fishman recognized the need for a specialized PR firm to manage the unique needs of franchisors. Sherri and Brad entrenched themselves in the industry and grew the agency to fill the niche in franchising PR. Over the years, services have evolved to meet the changing needs of franchisors for both franchise lead generation and consumer brand awareness, including a dedicated division providing local Grand Opening support for new franchisees.

"Every day, we look at our mission statement on the wall and are reminded of the 'why' behind what we do," Brad Fishman said. "We help drive the engine of the economy. Through our strategic PR, content and digital marketing, we can and will continue to increase the number of small business owners and the success of entrepreneurs throughout North America."

About Fishman PR

Founded in 1991, Chicago-based Fishman Public Relations offers best-in-class public relations, content marketing, influencer relations and digital marketing services for franchisors. For 33 years, the specialty agency has helped hundreds of brands grow through smart and powerful franchise lead generation and brand awareness campaigns. Fishman PR is the only franchising PR agency approved as a partner of Worldcom Public Relations Group, an exclusive group of global PR firms consisting of 110 international agency partners operating in over 95 cities on 6 continents. This provides clients' access to trusted PR partners across the globe. For more information, visit www.fishmanpr.com.

Media Contact: Marisa Beaumont, Fishman PR, (847) 945-1300 or [email protected]

SOURCE Fishman PR