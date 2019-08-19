Fishman Public Relations Ranks No. 1 Franchise PR Firm for 2nd Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fishman PR, a national agency specializing in public relations, content marketing and influencer relations for franchise brands, has been recognized as the No. 1 public relations firm for the second year in a row by hundreds of franchisors in Entrepreneur magazine's second annual ranking of top franchise suppliers.

To create the ranking, Entrepreneur Magazine surveyed more than 500 franchisors – from emerging to established concepts with thousands of locations. The magazine asked which service providers they and their franchisees use and to rate their satisfaction with the quality, cost and value of each supplier's services. Scoring each supplier based on the survey results, the magazine published each of the top-scoring suppliers across 10 categories in its September 2019 issue.

This is the second consecutive year that Fishman PR, founded in 1991 by agency President Sherri Fishman, was ranked No. 1 by franchisors. In addition, Franchise Elevator, an agency which specializes in PR for emerging brands and also owned by Sherri and Brad Fishman, moved up one spot from last year to No. 4 in 2019.

"We're grateful to franchisors for continuing to put their confidence in our great agency," Sherri Fishman said. "One of our company core values is simply the word 'improve.' While it feels good to be ranked the top player in our space, it's part of our culture to constantly look at ways to enhance our service offerings and strategies for clients, as well as continually sharpen our individual professional skills to deliver best-in-class services."

Fishman PR's depth of understanding in public relations for franchise companies goes back to the agency's roots. In 1991, Sherri Fishman recognized the need for a specialized PR firm to manage the unique needs of franchisors. She and husband Brad Fishman entrenched themselves in the industry and grew the agency to fill the niche in franchising PR. Over the years, services have evolved to meet the changing needs of franchisors for both franchise lead generation and consumer brand awareness, including strategic media relations, digital content marketing and social influencer relations. The agency also has a dedicated division providing local Grand Opening support for new franchisees and other local franchisee support programs.

"Our agency mission is to increase the number of small business owners and the success of entrepreneurs throughout North America," said Braid Fishman, CEO of Fishman PR and Franchise Elevator. "We accomplish that through generating positive PR coverage, strategic storytelling and effective content marketing programs that get franchisors' and franchisees' message out to the right audiences. As long as we continue to focus on that mission, we'll never lose sight of what's important to our clients."

About Fishman PR

Founded in 1991, Chicago-based Fishman Public Relations offers best-in-class public relations, content marketing and influencer relations services for franchisors. For 28 years, the specialty agency has helped hundreds of brands grow through smart and powerful franchise lead generation and brand awareness campaigns. Fishman PR is the only franchising PR agency approved as a partner of Worldcom Public Relations Group, an exclusive group of global PR firms consisting of 110 international agency partners operating in over 95 cities on 6 continents. This provides clients' access to trusted PR partners across the globe.

For more information, visit www.fishmanpr.com

Media Contact: Debra Vilchis, Fishman PR, 847-945-1300 ext. 227, dvilchis@fishmanpr.com

SOURCE Fishman PR

Related Links

http://www.fishmanpr.com

