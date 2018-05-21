Fishtech Group Announces Intent to Acquire Haystax Technology

The new entity will further Fishtech's mission of data-driven security solutions while extending Haystax's customer reach beyond its roots in homeland security and public safety. Gary Fish, CEO and Founder of Fishtech, will serve as CEO and Pete Shah will be Chief Operations Officer. Haystax will retain its base in McLean, Virginia. Fishtech plans to invest heavily in taking the new venture to market in the commercial enterprise space while enhancing its presence in federal, state, and local government.

Haystax's Constellation analytics platform flexes to and delivers a wide array of advanced security analytics and risk management solutions that enable rapid understanding and response to virtually any type of cyber or physical threats. Based on a patented model-driven approach that applies multiple artificial intelligence techniques, it reasons like a team of expert analysts to detect complex threats and prioritize risks in real time at scale for more effective protection of critical systems, data, facilities and people.

"The Constellation platform has proven itself to be a versatile and effective platform for insider threat, security operation center (SOC) automation, and public safety," said Fish. "We look forward to working closely with the Haystax team to further enhance those capabilities and develop other applications for its use. Additionally, we're pleased to gain access to the deep data science knowledge and capabilities of the talented Haystax team."

Founded in 2012, Haystax Technology is a leading security analytics platform provider based in McLean, Virginia. https://haystax.com

Fishtech delivers operational efficiencies and improved security posture for its clients through cloud-focused, data-driven solutions. Fishtech is based in Kansas City, Missouri. Visit https://fishtech.group/ or contact us at info@fishtech.group.

