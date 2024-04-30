Fishwife's Retail Footprint Grows with Nationwide Expansion into Select Whole Foods Market Stores

The Brand's New Albacore Tuna in Olive Oil and Spicy Olive Oil Will Be Exclusively Available at Select Whole Foods Market Stores

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Female-founded and led tinned seafood company – Fishwife – which aims to make thoughtfully sourced, premium, and delicious tinned seafood a staple in every cupboard, today announced its national expansion into select Whole Foods Market stores. Moreover, Whole Foods Market will begin exclusively carrying Fishwife's newly launched Albacore Tuna in Olive Oil and Albacore Tuna in Spicy Olive Oil through June 2024.

"Since we started conversations in 2021, Whole Foods Market has been an unbelievably committed supplier to Fishwife," said Becca Millstein, CEO and Co-Founder of Fishwife. "We're grateful to have an innovation and retail relationship that we can grow with for years to come to further expand our grocery footprint nationwide."

"We're thrilled to expand Fishwife to more Whole Foods Market shelves," said Julia Seidner, Category Merchant at Whole Foods Market. "We're so excited for customers to try the exclusive line of Albacore Tuna in Olive Oil and Albacore Tuna in Spicy Olive Oil. I love these products because they are deliciously tender and rich in flavor!"

Fishwife prides itself on sourcing from Marine Stewardship Council-certified fisheries, fishery improvement projects, and Aquaculture Stewardship Council-certified aquaculture farms to bring the vibrance of European conservas culture to the North American table. The brand's albacore tuna is MSC-certified, and pole and line caught in the Bay of Biscay in Spain.

Additional products available for purchase at select Whole Foods Market nationwide stores include:

Cantabrian Anchovies in Extra Virgin Olive Oil – Rich and buttery, Fishwife's Anchovies are caught in the Cantabrian Sea by the artisanal purse seine fishing method in Europe's only MSC-certified sustainable anchovy fishery, and packed with premium Spanish extra virgin olive oil.

– Rich and buttery, Fishwife's Anchovies are caught in the Cantabrian Sea by the artisanal purse seine fishing method in only MSC-certified sustainable anchovy fishery, and packed with premium Spanish extra virgin olive oil. Sardines with Preserved Lemon and Sardines with Hot Pepper – Responsibly wild-caught off the coast of Cornwall, England in the only MSC-certified sustainable sardine fishery in Europe . Hand-packed using traditional methods with Spanish extra virgin olive oil.

– Responsibly wild-caught off the coast of in the only MSC-certified sustainable sardine fishery in . Hand-packed using traditional methods with Spanish extra virgin olive oil. Smoked Salmon with Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp – Fishwife's Smoked Salmon is sourced directly from Kvarøy Arctic, the first finfish farm to carry the Fair Trade USA seal, and BAP, ASC, and Global G.A.P. certification. Brined in salt, garlic salt, and brown sugar then hand-packed into cans with Fly By Jing's Sichuan Chili Crisp, the first and only 100% all-natural Sichuan chili sauce, proudly crafted in Chengdu .

"While the growth in 1the conventional tinned fish category grew only 1% from 2022 to 2023, we saw our business grow nearly 180% YoY, with no signs of a slowdown," said Millstein. "There has been so much discovery of tinned fish over the past three years that we're now seeing that the product has assimilated into the regular diets of our consumers."

In addition to being delicious Fishwife's albacore tuna, sardines, smoked salmon, and anchovies are protein-packed, high in vitamins and minerals, and rich in fatty acids. For more information and recipes, visit www.eatfishwife.com , or follow @fishwife .

About Fishwife

Fishwife Tinned Seafood Co. is a Los Angeles based tinned fish company that strives to make ethically sourced, premium, and delicious tinned seafood a staple in every American cupboard. We source from Marine Stewardship Council-certified fisheries, fishery improvement projects, and Aquaculture Stewardship Council-certified aquaculture farm to bring the vibrance of conservas culture to the North American table and have led the growing tinned fish movement in the U.S. since launching in December 2020. Fishwife Tinned Fish products are currently sold in three-packs online ($23.99 - $32.99) and individually ($7.99 - $13.99) in select retailers around the U.S.

