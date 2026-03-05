Fisica, Inc. Receives Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) Certification for KA-Band Low-Profile COTM Antenna

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisica, Inc. ("Fisica"), a leading provider of aerospace and defense communications and mobility solutions, today announced that its low-profile antenna platform has officially received certification for operation on the Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) constellation from Delta 8, a component of the U.S. Space Force.

The certification, granted following rigorous testing and validation requirements, confirms that Fisica's antenna is approved to operate on the WGS network. WGS is a critical global satellite communications system supporting secure, high-capacity connectivity for U.S. and allied defense operations worldwide.

This milestone underscores the system's performance, reliability, and operational readiness for mission-critical environments. With WGS certification, Fisica is well positioned to deliver enhanced communications capabilities for ground mobile and maritime defense applications requiring secure satellite access.

"Achieving WGS certification represents a significant accomplishment for our engineering and program teams," said Mark Rayner, President at Fisica. "This approval underscores our commitment to delivering trusted, high-performance SATCOM solutions that meet the stringent requirements of defense customers operating in dynamic and demanding environments. We've delivered over 2000 COTM terminals and this is the latest in a long lineage of battle proven terminals."

Fisica continues to invest in advanced antenna technologies and integrated communications platforms that enhance operational resilience, interoperability, and performance across defense and aerospace domains.

For more information, visit http://www.fisica.com or contact [email protected] .

SOURCE Fisica, Inc.