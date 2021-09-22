Fision Corporation Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Shareholder Update

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The company, FISION Corporation (OTCQB: FSSN), a provider of cloud-based digital asset management, sales enablement, and agile marketing technologies and Ft. Myers ASC LLC, an ambulatory surgery center (ASC), which is a medical facility that specialize in elective same-day or outpatient surgical procedures, is pleased to report, that in addition to further improvement to the balance sheet, significant progress has been made in the advancement of the ASC project in Ft Myers, Florida. We recently submitted plans that are scheduled for our AHCA Stage II review. The plans were drafted by Gordon & Associates, for an approximately 20,000 sq/ft. total renovation of a four (4) operating room ambulatory surgery center. This property was a former VA hospital that is zoned for medical use. The operating name for the facility is "The Total Joint Orthopedic Surgical Center."

Now that we have achieved this milestone, we intend to give regular progress updates to our shareholders on both the ASC project and the various software initiatives we are currently working on.