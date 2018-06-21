FISLL Official 2018 Uniforms Introduced at the BET Experience Celebrity Basketball Game

"The uniform celebrates the multicultural music and entertainment of the BET Experience and the BET Awards," said Dave Huie, CEO FISLL, he added. "As we head into FISLL's third year as the proud sponsor of the Celebrity Game, we are pleased to announce our new licensing agreement with the National Basketball Association (NBA) and showcase a few products from our upcoming 2018 Fall Line."

During the #BETXfanfest, the FISLL media team will provide fans with the opportunity to engage with its active brand created to inspire a lifestyle of leadership. FISLL is an acronym for #Faith #Integrity #Sacrifice #Leadership #Legacy. "We are about helping people see their full potential and having maximum impact. FISLL has given me a philosophy and a model for success in life, sports, and business by being aware of these 5 principles day by day," said Chairman of FISLL, Allan Houston. FISLL has been teaching its model in partnership with the Allan Houston Legacy Foundation since 2006. The "I am FISLL" shout out is being heard from influencers globally #IamFISLL at FISLL.com.

Immediately following this Saturday's BETX Celebrity Basketball Game, FISLL will authenticate game-worn jerseys and announce where you might find them. They will also be 'hiding' a pair of exclusive sneakers close to Staples Center after a youth special event for donation. Proceeds from the online auction will go to The FISLL Project.

The BETX Celebrity Basketball teams tip off at 12:00 p.m. PDT on Saturday, June 23, 2018, and will be streamed live at BETExperience.com/live. Can't join us in person? Watch the live stream on Facebook or via the BETX '18 App. The BET Experience at L.A. LIVE presented by Coca-Cola®

ABOUT THE FISLL PROJECT

Powered by the Allan Houston Legacy Foundation, The FISLL Project (TFP) serves as the brand's signature social impact initiative. Comprising of several youth facing programs, TFP leverages the FISLL methodology to cultivate and enhance healthy relationships between youth and adults. Specifically, fathers/mentors and children. Through interactive edutainment content, offline curricula as well as live events, the FISLL Fundamentals are brought to life for tomorrow's leaders.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fisll-official-2018-uniforms-introduced-at-the-bet-experience-celebrity-basketball-game-300670246.html

SOURCE FISLL

Related Links

http://fisll.com

