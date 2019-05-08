Fission Uranium Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 9th

KELOWNA, British Columbia, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fission Uranium Corp. (TSX:FCU ;OTCQX:FCUUF), based in Kelowna, BC, focused on uranium exploration and development, today announced that Jeffrey Mushaluk, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 9th.

DATE: Thursday, May 9th

TIME: 11:30am EDT

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0509ResourcesVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

FISSION URANIUM CORP. recently announced the results of a Prefeasibility Study (the "PFS"), conducted by Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. ("RPA") and first-time estimate of Mineral Reserves for its' Patterson Lake South ("PLS") property in Canada's Athabasca Basin region. The PFS reflects one of the lowest operating costs in the industry and an economically robust internal rate of return. The PFS is based on an open pit / underground hybrid operation and the Company is also progressing a PEA-level underground-only alternate scenario that indicates potential for improved economics.

PFS - Demonstrated Scope for Substantial Growth

Additional Zones: The PFS Mineral Reserves are based on the Indicated Resources of the R780E and R00E zones. There are three other mineralized zones along strike that do not yet have sufficient drilling to classify the majority of their resources to Indicated, and future programs will work to advance this. These include the R1515W, R845W and R1620E zones.

The R780E zone is open at depth and along plunge to the east and further opportunity exists to continue to grow the resource in those directions, potentially extending the underground mine life. Mineralization Upgrade: The PFS mine plan does not include areas of Inferred Resources in the R00E and R780E zones. Additional drilling has the potential to convert these to Indicated.

About Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - host to the class-leading Triple R uranium deposit - and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF."

