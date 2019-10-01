Fit Body Boot Camp Kicks Off Year-Long Charity Initiative with Fundraiser for Breast Cancer Prevention

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fit Body Boot Camp, the world's fastest-growing fitness boot camp franchise, is continuing its global mission to inspire fitness and change lives every day with a new fundraising initiative that aims to raise a quarter of a million dollars for important causes, including breast cancer prevention, over the next year.

This October marks the official launch of Fit Body Boot Camp's year-long Charity Check-In Initiative. Hundreds of locations across the globe are teaming up over the next 30 days with the goal to raise more than $25,000 for breast cancer prevention. Clients at participating locations will have the opportunity to join the fight against breast cancer by checking-in on Facebook and Instagram throughout October. Each time a client checks in using the hashtag #fbbcfightsbreastcancer, their location will donate to Bright Pink, a national nonprofit that focuses on prevention and education for women's cancer.

"Statistics show that one in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. This is a global problem that deserves a global solution," said Fit Body Boot Camp founder and CEO Bedros Keuilian. "With more than 600 locations open around the world, and the help of our dedicated and passionate clients, we have the opportunity to make a significant impact in the fight against this disease."

The Fit Body Boot Camp Charity Check-In initiative will continue to give clients the opportunity to give back to causes they care about, even after October ends. Every month, the fitness concept is choosing a different cause support. Some, like Bright Pink, will be national organizations. Others will be local charities. Each month, clients will be able to check in on social media using a unique hashtag, driving donations to that month's cause. Participating organizations include Dreamvolunteers, Shriners Hospitals for Children and Toys for Tots. With hundreds of locations participating, Fit Body Boot Camp is expecting to donate a total of $250,000 to important causes over the next 12 months.

To participate, find the closes Fit Body Boot Camp nearest you at www.fitbodybootcamp.com.

ABOUT FIT BODY BOOT CAMP :

Founded in 2009, Fit Body Boot Camp is the world's fastest growing fitness boot camp, offering members around the world affordable, high-intensity, 30-minute fat loss boot camps that challenge the body and deliver results. As an established, award-winning brand, Fit Body Boot Camp has been recognized by Inc. Magazine on its Inc. 5000 list for fastest growing companies in the United States and Entrepreneur Magazine on its Franchise 500 list. With over 600 locations in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K., Fit Body Boot Camp is growing through franchising, offering a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Fit Body Boot Camp including franchise opportunities, please visit https://fitbodybootcamp.com/.

