Fit Body Boot Camp Launches Nationwide Fundraiser to Benefit Toys for Tots

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After launching its year-long fundraising initiative last month, Fit Body Boot Camp, the world's fastest-growing fitness boot camp franchise, is continuing to reach towards its goal of raising a quarter million dollars for national and local charities by partnering with Toys for Tots this November. Through its Charity Check-In Initiative, the popular fitness franchise looks to raise $25,000 this month for the charity.

Since its founding in 1947, the United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots initiative has supported more than 260 million youths, providing gifts and happiness to less-fortunate children during the holiday season. This year, Fit Body Boot camp will continue to spread the toy-collection joy by donating to Toys for Tots and Toys for Tots Canada. During the month of November, members at participating Fit Body Boot Camp locations will have the opportunity to join in on the giving when they check-in on social media using the unique hashtag, #Toys4Tots. For each member check-in made during the month of November, Fit Body Boot Camp will donate to the cause.

"Giving back to the communities in which we operate is woven in the fabric of our organization and is the reason why our Charity Check-In Initiative has had so much support from our ownership, teams, and clients thus far," said Bryce Henson, Fit Body Boot Camp Vice President and multi location owner. "This dedication is a fundamental part of why we are well on our way to accomplishing our donation goal for October and we are looking forward to doing the same this month!"

The November initiative is part of Fit Body Boot Camp's yearlong Charity Check-In Initiative that grants members the opportunity to give back to causes they care about, both national and local. Starting last month, the brand will partner with a different charity each month with the ultimate goal of raising a quarter million dollars over the next 12 months.

"At Fit Body Boot Camp, we're extremely proud of our partnership with Toys for Tots – an organization that embodies exactly what it means to be go above and beyond while helping those less fortunate than ourselves," adds Fit Body Boot Camp founder and CEO Bedros Keuilian. "For over 70 years, Toys for Toys has been dedicated to giving back to those in need and through the efforts of our members and franchise locations, we are excited to contribute to the tradition this holiday season."

To participate, find the closest Fit Body Boot Camp nearest you at www.fitbodybootcamp.com.

ABOUT FIT BODY BOOT CAMP :

Founded in 2009, Fit Body Boot Camp is the world's fastest growing fitness boot camp, offering members around the world affordable, high-intensity, 30-minute fat loss boot camps that challenge the body and deliver results. As an established, award-winning brand, Fit Body Boot Camp has been recognized by Inc. Magazine on its Inc. 5000 list for fastest growing companies in the United States and Entrepreneur Magazine on its Franchise 500 list. With over 600 locations in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K., Fit Body Boot Camp is growing through franchising, offering a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Fit Body Boot Camp including franchise opportunities, please visit https://fitbodybootcamp.com/.

SOURCE Fit Body Boot Camp

