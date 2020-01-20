Fit Body Boot Camp Named to Entrepreneur Magazine's 41st Annual Franchise 500® List

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking another milestone for the world's fastest growing fitness boot camp franchise, Fit Body Boot Camp has landed on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2020 Franchise 500® list, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Fit Body Boot Camp ranked at No. 437 as a result of its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power.

Appearing on the Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. The Franchise 500® ranks brands that rose to the top reveal the newest trends, as well as the industries that continue going strong, decade after decade.

"This past year has been full of milestones as Fit Body Boot Camp continues to pave the way in the indoor group training segment and this ranking further solidifies the proven success of our brand's business model," said Bedros Keuilian, Founder and CEO of Fit Body Boot Camp. "It has been so rewarding to see our franchisees become small business owners and make a difference in the communities in which they operate and we can't wait to see what the future holds for them and our brand."

To compile the ranking, all franchises are given a cumulative score based on more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order. Over its 41 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Fit Body Boot Camp's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

From a business investment perspective, Fit Body Boot Camp is known as the 'anti-franchise' franchise, having no percentage-based royalty fee like most franchises. Rather, all franchisees pay a monthly flat rate that allows them to grow their business without giving an increasing percentage to the franchisor. Boasting record low startup and operating cost and multiple revenue streams, Fit Body Boot Camp is an attractive investment opportunity for potential franchisees. To date, the brand currently has nearly 500 locations open with another 100+ in development.

For more information about Fit Body Boot Camp including franchise opportunities, please visit https://fbbcfranchise.com/.

ABOUT FIT BODY BOOT CAMP :

Founded in 2009, Fit Body Boot Camp is the world's fastest growing fitness boot camp, offering members around the world affordable, high-intensity, 30-minute fat loss boot camps that challenge the body and deliver results. As an established, award-winning brand, Fit Body Boot Camp has been recognized by Inc. Magazine on its Inc. 5000 list for fastest growing companies in the United States and Entrepreneur Magazine on its Franchise 500 list. With over 600 locations in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K., Fit Body Boot Camp is growing through franchising, offering a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Fit Body Boot Camp including franchise opportunities, please visit https://fitbodybootcamp.com/.

SOURCE Fit Body Boot Camp

Related Links

https://fitbodybootcamp.com

