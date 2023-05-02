Fit Body Boot Camp Opens with Transformation Challenge for Flowood Residents to Lose Weight on Their Schedule

New Gym Debuts May 15 Introducing Workouts that Burn Twice the Calories in Half the Time through Science-Based Exercise

FLOWOOD, Miss., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fit Body Boot Camp, the world's fastest-growing boot camp fitness franchise, is opening in Flowood and motivating people to live a more active lifestyle. Located at 901 Lakeland Place, Ste. 5C, Fit Body Boot Camp brings a welcoming, fat burning group workout to the Flowood area. Due to the blended training exercises, calories will continue to burn up to 36 hours after each 30-minute workout is complete.

The new Fit Body Boot Camp is owned and operated by local entrepreneurs and husband-wife duo, Chouna and Philip Land. Chouna, a Mississippi native and mother of 3, first discovered her passion for fitness after having her third child. After reaching her own fitness goals, she decided to start working at the gym she trained at. She worked her way up through a variety of roles and became a coach and trainer. The couple discovered Fit Body Boot Camp while visiting the brand's headquarters in Chino Hills, CA. Immediately after meeting the Fit Body team and trying one of their workouts, Chouna and Philip knew they wanted to be apart of the brand. Between Philip's entrepreneurial background and Chouna's well-versed fitness experience, this husband-and-wife duo is thrilled to bring the first Fit Body Boot Camp to the state of Mississippi and has plans to continue expanding their business locally in the near future.

"Fit Body Boot Camp cultivates a unique concept and is built by incredible people," said Chouna Land. "As a mom, I know the 30-minute workout is perfect to stay active and healthy while also still providing the time I need to spend at home. This is a concept I know our community will love and I cannot wait to get started!"

Fit Body Boot Camp's specialized Afterburn workouts use a combination of High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) and Active Rest Training to help the body burn up to twice the fat and calories that traditional workouts burn in only half the time – and keep it burning for up to 36 hours after each group personal training session. Fit Body Boot Camp workouts are designed for both women and men and aim to support the client's success with one-on-one accountability with fitness coaches, nutrition coaching, smart goal-setting and workout adjustments.

Fit Body Boot Camp Flowood will have sessions scheduled in the mornings and evenings to accommodate all schedules. The coaches use low-risk exercises and minimal equipment to emphasize the natural fat burning and muscle toning power of the human body. Fit Body Boot Camp not only aims to minimize fat, but the overarching goal is to increase confidence and self-worth for people working out at the gym. A focus of every location is to create a local family that is dedicated to wellness and supportive of each other and themselves.

As the pioneer of indoor group training concepts, Fit Body Boot Camp was founded in 2009 by personal trainer & fitness industry icon/social influencer/author/podcaster Bedros Keuilian. His vision was to provide mainstream access to best-in-class professional guidance from fitness coaches, at a fraction of the cost of expensive one-on-one personal training. With convenience in high demand in a fast-paced world, the brand's 30-minute, high intensity workout also appeals to those looking to get a good burn in a short period of time.

For more information about how to become a member of Fit Body Boot Camp in Flowood, please visit fitbodybootcamp.com or call 601-724-2050.

About Fit Body Boot Camp

Founded in 2009, Fit Body Boot Camp is the world's fastest growing fitness boot camp, offering members around the world affordable, high-intensity, 30-minute fat loss boot camps that challenge the body and deliver results. As an established, award-winning brand, Fit Body Boot Camp has been recognized by Inc. Magazine on its Inc. 5000 list for fastest growing companies in the United States for four consecutive years and Entrepreneur Magazine on its Franchise 500 list for three consecutive years. For more information about Fit Body Boot Camp, visit https://fitbodybootcamp.com/.

Media Contact: Danny Stewart | Fishman PR | 847-945-1300 | [email protected]

SOURCE Fit Body Boot Camp