Fit Body Boot Camp Recognized on Inc. Magazine's List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies for Fourth Consecutive Year

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fit Body Boot Camp , the world's fastest-growing fitness boot camp franchise, announced today that it has been recognized for the fourth year-in-a-row on Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most respected ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. In 2016, Fit Body Boot Camp earned its inaugural spot on the Inc. 5000 and on the heels of three more years of impressive growth, the brand came in at No. 1,252 on this year's list.

The Inc. 5000 list, which began in 1982 to recognize the fastest-growing companies in the United States, only includes brands that have proven themselves with increased growth, revenue and reputation within the industry. Receiving recognition on the acclaimed list is one of the most coveted honors to hold as only the very best private companies are awarded the distinction of being recognized at this gold standard of entrepreneurial success.

"The last few years have been a time of tremendous development for our brand as we have grown to nearly 500 locations with another 200+ in development," said Bedros Keuilian, Founder and CEO of Fit Body Boot Camp. "We feel truly honored to be ranked for a fourth year-in-a-row on this prestigious list and to be named among some of the most powerful companies in America. We look forward to continuing to grow and offering more and more people the opportunity to be a part of our incredible franchise system."

As the pioneer of indoor group training concepts, Fit Body Boot Camp was founded in 2009 by personal trainer & fitness industry icon/social influencer/author/podcaster Bedros Keuilian. His vision was to provide mainstream access to best-in-class professional guidance from trainers, at a fraction of the cost of expensive one-on-one personal training. With convenience in high demand in a fast-paced world, the brand's 30-minute, high intensity workout also appeals to those looking to get a good burn in a short period of time.

Fit Body Boot Camp is known as the 'anti-franchise' franchise, having no percentage-based royalty fee like most franchises. Rather, all franchisees pay a monthly flat rate that allows them to grow their business without giving an increasing percentage to the franchisor. Boasting record low startup and operating cost and multiple revenue streams, Fit Body Boot Camp is an attractive investment opportunity for potential franchisees. In total, the brand currently has nearly 500 locations open with another 200+ in development.

For the full Inc. 5000 ranking, visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2019/top-private-companies-2019-inc5000.html . For more information regarding the Fit Body Boot Camp franchise opportunity, please visit https://fbbcfranchise.com/ .

ABOUT FIT BODY BOOT CAMP :

Founded in 2009, Fit Body Boot Camp is the world's fastest growing fitness boot camp, offering members around the world affordable, high-intensity, 30-minute fat loss boot camps that challenge the body and deliver results. As an established, award-winning brand, Fit Body Boot Camp has been recognized by Inc. Magazine on its Inc. 5000 list for fastest growing companies in the United States and Entrepreneur Magazine on its Franchise 500 list. With over 700+ locations in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K., Fit Body Boot Camp is growing through franchising, offering a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Fit Body Boot Camp including franchise opportunities, please visit https://fitbodybootcamp.com/ .

SOURCE Fit Body Boot Camp

Related Links

https://fitbodybootcamp.com

